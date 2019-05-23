FICO Announces FICO World 2019 -- Better Decisions with AI

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global analytics software firm FICO announced that registration is open for FICO® World 2019, happening November 4-7 in New York. Early bird rates are available until May 31. Held at the New York Hilton Midtown, FICO World is the leading international conference on big data analytics and decision technology, bringing together thought leaders and innovators from around the globe.

For more information and to register, go to https://www.fico.com/ficoworld.

"As a leader in the analytics and financial services industry, FICO is able to provide unprecedented expertise and unique insights that will help organizations use data, predictive analytics and applied AI to truly optimize customer egagement and improve business agility," said Nikhil Behl, FICO's head of global marketing. "FICO World is where hundreds of FICO customers come together and uncover new ways to use analytics to move their businesses forward."

With more than 90 sessions, FICO World attendees will hear the latest case studies, analytic innovations and best practices for making real-time customer decisions and optimizing business results. Sessions are lead by experts in AI, machine learning, analyatic innovation and decision management. Industry veterans and innovators also share insights, know-how and advice for using analytics in financial services, banking, automotive finance, mortgage lending, telecommunications, insurance and regulatory compliance.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 190 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time. Learn more at http://www.fico.com

