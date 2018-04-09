FICO Announces xML Challenge

"FICO has been pioneering explainable artificial intelligence (AI) for more than 25 years," said Koister. "As a leader in the space, we want to continue to champion explainable AI and ML to help eliminate the 'Black Box' nature that currently makes it neither interpretable nor explainable. Without explanations, these algorithms cannot meet regulatory requirements, human scrutiny or customer expectations."

To participate in the xML Challenge, or just keep up on the progress, go to community.fico.com.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 185 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time. Learn more at http://www.fico.com.

