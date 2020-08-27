FICO Appoints New EVPs for Sales and Corporate Strategy

Stephanie Covert named executive vice president, Sales and Marketing, effective October 1

Covert replaces Wayne Huyard who is transitioning to a new part-time advisory position at FICO

Global analytics software firm FICO announced today it has appointed Stephanie Covert as executive vice president, Sales and Marketing, effective October 1. Covert replaces Wayne Huyard, who will transition into a new part-time advisory position. Reporting to CEO Will Lansing, she will be responsible for leading the planning and execution of FICO's global sales and customer relationship management efforts.

FICO has also appointed Tab Bowers to a newly created position as executive vice president, Corporate Strategy. Also reporting to Lansing, Bowers will lead the evaluation and evolution of the company' global business strategy, including target markets, product offerings, packaging/pricing and investment priorities designed to achieve profit and growth goals.

Stephanie Covert, EVP, Sales and Marketing

Stephanie Covert joined FICO in 2014 and has served as vice president of Global Sales Operations since 2016. She previously held Sales Operations roles at Apttus, Oracle and RightNow. Stephanie and her husband are based in Montana and enjoy the outdoors, with a particular passion for mountain biking and off-road riding.

"Stephanie is an exceptional business leader and strategist," said Wayne Huyard, who will take a supporting part-time role of vice president, focusing on client management priorities and reporting to Covert. "She is the ideal person to continue our sales momentum and advance our cloud-first, platform-enabled strategy. She has been my right-hand person, and I wish her all the best in the role I consider the best job I ever had."

"Even during the pandemic, FICO's sales have grown thanks to the strong global demand for customer-centric decision management, driven by powerful analytics," said Covert. "I relish this opportunity to introduce our proven solutions and unique platform to new customers worldwide, working with the stellar team of salespeople, consultants and marketing talent Wayne has developed."

Tab Bowers, EVP, Corporate Strategy

Tab Bowers joined FICO in 2019 as vice president, Business Consulting. He spent 25 years at McKinsey & Company, where he headed the Asia Pacific Financial Institutions Group, and holds the title of senior partner emeritus from McKinsey. Other previous positions include executive vice president at American Savings Bank and principal of Hay Group. He is a board member of Volunteers in Asia, and is fluent in Japanese. Bowers has five children and lives in Palo Alto with his wife and two youngest daughters. The family enjoys playing tennis regularly and traveling, especially to Japan.

"FICO is poised for accelerated growth," said Bowers. "The company's investments in its Decision Management Platform, combined with its deep domain expertise in several industries, are raising its profile with businesses in every market worldwide. In my role, I will ensure we maximize the vast potential of FICO's platform and analytics."

"Stephanie Covert and Tab Bowers bring tremendous insight and experience to their new roles at FICO," said FICO CEO Will Lansing. "With their leadership, we can move even faster to become the preeminent company in optimizing customer relationships. I offer my deepest thanks to my friend Wayne Huyard, who built a world-class sales and marketing organization and will continue to help us expand our relationships with customers around the world."

