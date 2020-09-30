FICO Holds Free Virtual Financial Education Event to Help Empower New Orleans Consumers

"The Urban League is committed to the economic empowerment of underserved communities, which is why we're happy to be a national partner for FICO's Score A Better Future program," said Morial. "I'm personally excited that FICO is bringing the event to New Orleans residents. This will be an important educational opportunity to help consumers take control of their financial future."

FICO's "Score A Better Future" program focuses on helping consumers improve their understanding of their credit and overall financial health. Consumers will learn from credit experts what the key ingredients are that make up the FICO® Score, and the myths and facts about FICO Scores, which are used in more than 90 percent of lending decisions (Mercator Advisory Group Analyst Report 2018).

FICO has partnered with Operation HOPE to provide attendees with the opportunity to make appointments for free one-on-one credit coaching from non-profit financial well-being coaches to help attendees develop a plan to address their financial goals.

Other FICO partners for the event include:

National Urban League

Consumer Action

National Consumers League

NAREB

100 Black Men of America

New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce

Southern University at New Orleans

New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity

Junior League of New Orleans

of Loyola University New Orleans

St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation

New Orleans Chamber of Commerce

Chamber of Commerce St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce

of Commerce New Orleans Real Estate Brokers Association

Urban League of Louisiana

To register for the event or get more information about the Score A Better Future program, visit http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/

Who: FICO and Operation HOPE credit counselors

What: Score A Better Future is a free community education and financial empowerment program by FICO in partnership with local and national nonprofits.

When: Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 12:00-1:15 pm CDT

Where: http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/ (Virtual link to webinar provided upon registration)

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time. Learn more at http://www.fico.com.

