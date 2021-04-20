FICO Hosts Free National Financial Education Virtual Event to Help Empower Consumers
Panelists include CNBC senior money reporter and the founder of Clever Girl Finance
Apr 20, 2021, 08:00 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading analytics software firm FICO (NYSE:FICO), will host a free national financial education virtual event, "Score A Better Future | Credit Basics With FICO" at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, April 23rd. Held during April's National Financial Literacy Month, the event will help provide attendees with knowledge and free educational tools to gain better insight into their credit and financial health. Joining the panel discussion with Joanne Gaskin, vice president of Scores and Analytics, at FICO, will be Megan Leonhardt, senior money writer with CNBC Make It, and Bola Sokunbi, chief executive officer, best-selling author, and founder of Clever Girl Finance.
"Financial literacy, including credit knowledge, is incredibly important now more than ever, as people are navigating challenging times and seeking to prioritize their financial wellness," said Bola Sokunbi, CEO, best-selling author, and founder of Clever Girl Finance.
The event is part of FICO's "Score A Better Future" program, which focuses on helping consumers improve their understanding of their credit and overall financial health. During this virtual event, consumers will learn what the key ingredients are that make up the FICO® Score, how credit scores are used in credit decisions by lenders, as well as the myths and facts about FICO Scores, which are used by 90% of top U.S. lenders.
FICO's national partners supporting the event include:
- National Urban League
- National Consumers League
- Consumer Action
- NAREB
- Operation HOPE
- Diversified Resource Network
- National Association of Women Business Owners
- United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
To register or get more information about the Score A Better Future program, please visit http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/.
Who: Joanne Gaskin, VP of Scores and Analytics at FICO; Megan Leonhardt, senior money writer, CNBC Make It; and Bola Sokunbi, the CEO, best-selling author, and founder of Clever Girl Finance.
What: Score A Better Future is a free education and financial empowerment program by FICO in partnership with national nonprofits.
When: Friday, April 23, 2021 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. EDT
Where: http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/ (Virtual link to webinar provided upon registration)
About FICO
FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time. Learn more at http://www.fico.com.
