FICO Hosts Free National Financial Education Virtual Event to Help Empower Consumers

"Financial literacy, including credit knowledge, is incredibly important now more than ever, as people are navigating challenging times and seeking to prioritize their financial wellness," said Bola Sokunbi, CEO, best-selling author, and founder of Clever Girl Finance.

The event is part of FICO's "Score A Better Future" program, which focuses on helping consumers improve their understanding of their credit and overall financial health. During this virtual event, consumers will learn what the key ingredients are that make up the FICO® Score, how credit scores are used in credit decisions by lenders, as well as the myths and facts about FICO Scores, which are used by 90% of top U.S. lenders.

FICO's national partners supporting the event include:

National Urban League

National Consumers League

Consumer Action

NAREB

Operation HOPE

Diversified Resource Network

National Association of Women Business Owners

United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

To register or get more information about the Score A Better Future program, please visit http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/.

Who: Joanne Gaskin, VP of Scores and Analytics at FICO; Megan Leonhardt, senior money writer, CNBC Make It; and Bola Sokunbi, the CEO, best-selling author, and founder of Clever Girl Finance.

What: Score A Better Future is a free education and financial empowerment program by FICO in partnership with national nonprofits.

When: Friday, April 23, 2021 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. EDT

Where: http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/ (Virtual link to webinar provided upon registration)

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time. Learn more at http://www.fico.com.

Join the conversation at https://twitter.com/fico, https://www.facebook.com/FICODecisions/ and https://www.instagram.com/FICOscores/.

