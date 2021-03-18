FICO Hosts Free Virtual Financial Education Event for Chicago Consumers

The event is part of FICO's "Score A Better Future" program, which focuses on helping consumers improve their understanding of their credit and overall financial health. Consumers will learn from credit experts what the key ingredients are that make up the FICO ® Score and the myths and facts about FICO Scores, which are used by 90% of top lenders.

"The Score A Better Future virtual event is designed to demystify credit and give consumers the tools to better understand their financial health. Financial education is so important to helping people reach their financial goals and we look forward to bringing this program to Chicago," said Joanne Gaskin, vice president of Scores and Analytics at FICO.

FICO has partnered with Operation HOPE to provide attendees with the opportunity to make appointments for free one-on-one credit coaching from non-profit financial well-being coaches to help attendees develop a plan to address their financial goals.

Other FICO partners for the event include:

Consumer Action

National Urban League

National Consumers League

NAREB

Diversified Resource Network

National Association of Women Business Owners

US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce

Chicago Foundation for Women

YWCA - Metropolitan Chicago

Chicago Urban League

Chicagoland Black Chamber of Commerce

Hispanic Business Network of Chicago

Chatham Business Association

Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

To register for the event or get more information about the Score A Better Future program, visit http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/

Who: FICO and Operation HOPE credit counselors

What: Score A Better Future is a free community education and financial empowerment program by FICO in partnership with local and national nonprofits.

When: Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 12:00-1:15 pm CDT

Where: http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/ (Virtual link to webinar provided upon registration)

