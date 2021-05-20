FICO Names New Chief Information Security Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

FICO, a leading global analytics software company, has announced the appointment of Ben Nelson as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Nelson is an accomplished technology executive with more than 20 years of information security and cloud platform experience. Prior to joining FICO, Nelson was chief information security officer at Tableau, a Salesforce company, as well as vice president of cloud security, at Oracle.

"We're excited for Ben to join our strategic team, as he brings with him a wealth of expertise in the platform security space," said Claus Moldt, chief technology officer, FICO. "He's spent more than two decades focused on building and leading enterprise-class cloud security and security engineering teams inside global organizations; as well as developing large regulatory compliance portfolios."



Nelson will lead FICO's corporate-wide information security management program and team to maintain a world-class, enterprise level protection of information assets. He will also ensure the company's products and services meet stringent regulatory and security requirements to protect client's data.

"The opportunity to join an industry leading analytic organization that is known for its strong technology platform, innovative engineering team, and client focused culture, is exciting," said Nelson. "Ensuring enterprise cloud security strategies meet today's environment is critical for organizations to successfully scale and optimize business operations."

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions.

