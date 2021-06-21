FICO Names New Vice President and Head of Software Engineering

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Jay Sanne has joined FICO, a leading global analytics software company, as Vice President and Head of Software Engineering.

Sanne is an accomplished technology and financial services executive with more than 25 years experience building and transforming mission-critical enterprise software.

Prior to joining FICO, Sanne was Managing Vice President of Technology at Capital One.

FICO, a leading global analytics software company, has announced the appointment of Jay Sanne as Vice President and Head of Software Engineering. Sanne is an accomplished technology executive with more than 25 years experience building enterprise software and helping transform world class organizations. Prior to joining FICO, Sanne was Managing Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Premium Card Products at Capital One. He has also held development and leadership roles at American Management Systems (now CGI), ValueAmerica.com and iXL Enterprises, Inc.



"Jay brings to us a wealth of experience in building and transforming mission-critical software," said Claus Moldt, chief technology officer, FICO. "He's an expert at aligning technology and business strategy; leading high-performing technology teams; delivering exceptional digital customer experiences and running resilient, high-volume, enterprise class systems."



Sanne will oversee the planning and execution of all software development and engineering activities across FICO's best-in-class cloud platform as well as platform solutions and services. In addition, he will lead a seasoned team of software engineering, architecture and technical product managers to execute on FICO's forward looking software strategy.

"FICO's enterprise cloud platform value and strategy are truly compelling, and it's a driving force behind my decision to join the team" said Sanne. "I'm excited to collaborate with the leadership team and help develop a product that not only directly addresses clients' needs, but translates to solve a broad spectrum of problems across multiple industries ."

