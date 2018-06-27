FICO Offers Free Cybersecurity Ratings to Companies Worldwide

FICO is offering free subscriptions that allow users to access their FICO Enterprise Security Score, a machine learning-based cybersecurity rating service

Silicon Valley analytics firm FICO today announced that it is offering free subscriptions to the Portrait portal of the FICO® Enterprise Risk Suite, which gives businesses access to their FICO® Enterprise Security Score. The score, a machine learning-based cybersecurity rating service, is available, free of charge, to all organizations worldwide. This offer demonstrates a commitment to advancing cybersecurity awareness and effectiveness around the globe.

With this complimentary subscription, organizations can learn how business partners and cyber insurance underwriters see their network security. In addition, Chief Risk Officers can now quantify the risk stemming from lax network maintenance and user behaviors that increase the likelihood of suffering a large-scale data breach.

"There's a lot of buzz about cybersecurity ratings, but most businesses don't understand how they work or know how they rank," said Doug Clare, vice president of cybersecurity solutions at FICO. "Now any company can vet the accuracy of their score before they're unknowingly assessed by other organizations in their supply chain. As insurers begin using these scores in pricing cybersecurity insurance and as organizations start using ratings to vet supply chain and partner risk, businesses will need to vet the details used to assess their security posture — just as consumers check their FICO Score before applying for loans."

The free subscription enables organizations to curate the assets upon which their score is based, tagging the correct assets and removing assets that are not connected to their network. This provides transparency, enables fair assessment, and improves accuracy in the security scoring process.

"Organizations need to trust that their score is based on accurate data," Clare said. "With this free program, FICO is the first ratings provider to bring total transparency and self-service asset curation to the process of cybersecurity risk assessment."

The FICO® Enterprise Security Score is based on billions of cyber risk indicators that are monitored at Internet scale. It relies on machine learning to interpret the network hygiene practices of thousands of previously breached organizations and form predictors that amplify the signals associated with behaviors proven to increase the risk of data loss. The FICO Enterprise Security Score is part of the FICO® Enterprise Risk Suite.

Organizations subscribing to the Portrait portal within the FICO® Enterprise Risk Suite can view their own three-digit Enterprise Security Score, on a scale of 300 – 850, and use it to understand and track their own performance. The score can also be shared with business partners as an easy-to-understand surrogate for a more in-depth exchange of security posture details.

FICO is part of a consortium of industry leaders that worked with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to develop new guiding principles for cybersecurity ratings.

