FICO Platform Continues Strong Customer Momentum and Earns Industry Accolades in Digital Decisioning Market

The FICO® Platform continues to see significant momentum in the decisioning marketplace with strong growth and new customers.





In the last quarter, FICO was recognized as a leader in the Digital Decisioning marketplace by top tier industry analyst firms.





Leaders in banking, media and telecommunications from across the globe have joined a growing list of organizations leveraging the FICO Platform to power their digital transformation journeys.

FICO, a global analytics and artificial intelligence leader, announced today that the FICO® Decision Management Suite, also known as the FICO® Platform, continues to see significant momentum in the decisioning marketplace with strong growth and new customers in 2021.

The FICO Platform provides the ideal decision automation foundation companies need to successfully achieve digital transformation; by eliminating data silos and enabling interoperability across lines of business it delivers unprecedented insights into an organizations' immediate and future needs. For a more detailed explanation of how it works, check out this video: The FICO Platform: AI-Powered Decisioning to Optimize Consumer Interations.

Many leaders in banking, media and telecommunications from across the globe have joined a growing list of organizations leveraging FICO to cultivate deeper, more engaging customer experiences. With FICO, they are able to connect data-derived insights to respond quickly to customers' emerging needs and anticipate their future demands. This process is often referred to as operationalizing analytics. For example:

A large retail bank in Brazil is leveraging the FICO Platform to take a holistic approach to harness their data, apply AI and analytics to trigger actions and continuously learn from each action to inform and improve the next. They have been able to achieve a deeper level of knowledge about their customers and can now deliver much more personalized interactions in real-time.

is leveraging the FICO Platform to take a holistic approach to harness their data, apply AI and analytics to trigger actions and continuously learn from each action to inform and improve the next. They have been able to achieve a deeper level of knowledge about their customers and can now deliver much more personalized interactions in real-time. A leading UK-based telecommunications firm is leveraging the FICO Platform to drive better customer experience by enabling a seamless and fast application, approval and onboarding process.

One of Turkey's leading banks, Yapi Kredi , is using it to centralize and optimize its analytical and decisioning assets – creating a 360 degree customer view – to seamlessly conduct and orchestrate smarter analytics and data pipelines, while meeting regulatory compliance.

leading banks, , is using it to centralize and optimize its analytical and decisioning assets – creating a 360 degree customer view – to seamlessly conduct and orchestrate smarter analytics and data pipelines, while meeting regulatory compliance. Using the FICO Platform, a premier Latin American financial services company has shifted from a siloed departmental approach to a unified solution that shares data, allowing for the right offers to reach customers at the most opportune moment.

FICO was recently named as a leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Decisioning Platforms. In addition, Chartis Research named FICO as a category leader in Innovation and AI Applications in its annual RiskTech100® report of world's leading risk technology providers.

"FICO has a storied history as a pioneer who helps companies use data analytics to make smarter, faster, and more profitable customer decisions," said Nikhil Behl, chief marketing officer at FICO. "The FICO Decision Management Suite unleashes the power of analytics and AI to enable smarter business decisions at scale. Applications developed on the Platform enable businesses to connect the customer lifecycle, optimize customer interactions in real time, drive greater customer retention and improve business results."

For more information, register for the FICO virtual event, "Success Realized: Digital Transformation Delivered," April 26th – 30th. The event features an entire track of sessions focused on leveraging digital decisioning platforms to connect business silos and streamline the customer journey.

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

