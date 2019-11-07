FICO Recognized as Leading Financial Services Solution Vendor on the AWS Partner Network with Five Competency Designations

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FICO WORLD 2019 -- Today at FICO® World, FICO (NYSE: FICO), the leading provider of analytics and decision management technology, announced that FICO® Strategy Director and FICO® Marketing Solutions achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Financial Services Competency status.

Financial institutions recognize AWS experience in deploying innovative and mission-critical applications in the cloud, and the value of the good practices required to achieve AWS Financial Services competency. These two competency achievements bring FICO's total to five, making it the software vendor with the most solutions with an AWS Financial Services Competency designation in the AWS Partner Network.

The designations recognize FICO for delivering robust solutions on AWS to help organizations improve customer engagement within financial services by optimizing their decision management strategy and engaging customers across any mix of channels with personalized, contextual, real-time interactions. Strategy Director and the Marketing Solutions join FICO® Customer Communications Services (CCS), FICO® Decision Management Suite and FICO® Siron™ Anti-Financial Crimes Solutions on the AWS Partner Network with the AWS Financial Services Competency status.

"FICO is dedicated to delivering Cloud solutions that leverage artificial intelligence and predictive analytics that can improve financial institutions customer engagement and decisioning strategies," said Claus Moldt, executive vice president and chief technology officer at FICO. "We are glad to receive our fourth and fifth AWS Financial Services Competencies. Strategy Director and FICO Marketing Solutions both play vital role in empowering financial institutions' digital transformation journey."

Achieving the AWS Financial Services Competency differentiates FICO as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that has demonstrated relevant technical proficiency and proven customer success delivering secure solutions seamlessly on AWS globally. To earn the designation, APN Partners must demonstrate significant industry expertise, have readily implemented solutions that align with AWS best practices with customers in production, and have staff with AWS-certifications.

The FICO Marketing Solution is an integrated set of products for marketing professionals that unites self-serve data integration, advanced analytics and omni-channel marketing execution to better engage customers anytime, anywhere. It simplifies and accelerates the process of tapping diverse sources from today's complex data environment and operationalizing useful insights from them.

FICO Strategy Director is a portfolio management solution giving business users powerful yet simple tools to proactively segment portfolios into granular groups, creating appropriate offers and treatments that maximize profitability and customer satisfaction. The solution helps financial services institutions make smarter decisions related to collections, marketing, authorizations, overdraft management, pricing, pay/no pay, fee waiver and deposit holds, which translates into higher profitability, faster compliant decisions and improved customer loyalty.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time. Learn more at http://www.fico.com

FICO and Siron are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

SOURCE Fair Isaac Corporation

Related Links

http://www.fico.com

