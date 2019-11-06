FICO Releases Machine-Learning Cyber Risk Score on AWS Marketplace

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FICO World --

FICO ® Cyber Risk Score is the first cybersecurity rating available on AWS Marketplace, making adoption easier

Cyber Risk Score is the first cybersecurity rating available on AWS Marketplace, making adoption easier New micro signals extend FICO's lead as the most accurate cyber risk quantification score in the industry

New dashboards for third-party risk management help organizations adopt best-practice vendor risk management and monitoring frameworks

FICO will host a webinar on November 19 to discuss "Quantifying Cyber Risk across the Supply Chain"

Analytic software firm FICO announced today that the latest release of the FICO® Cyber Risk Score is now available on AWS Marketplace. The latest release of the FICO Cyber Risk Score exceeds the published performance results of competitors by a factor of more than 5X, further solidifying FICO's position as the most accurate security rating on the market. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company made the announcement at its sold-out FICO World conference, which runs in New York City until November 7.

With this release, FICO's scoring algorithm uses new globally collected micro signal data that improves the ability to quantify the risk an organization will suffer a debilitating cyber-attack in the next 12 months. These micro signals provide additional security risk indicators that are especially useful in evaluating small and medium-sized businesses.

"Cyber insurers all too frequently see the devastating impact that poor vendor risk management can have on an organization," said Richard Spotswood, Head of Cyber & Technology at Barbican Insurance. "How these organizations assess and manage the cyber risk of third parties in their supply chain is of growing importance to insurance carriers and can help differentiate prospective insureds. FICO delivers an objective and empirical standard to help organizations in this assessment process, while AWS Marketplace makes this capability more easily accessible to all organizations."

"Small and medium-sized businesses often have a smaller internet footprint than larger organizations, making specialized risk assessment techniques especially important," said Doug Clare, FICO's vice president for cyber security solutions. "Our new score gives both cyber insurance underwriters and vendor risk management teams the ability to measure security posture and breach exposure across their entire supply chain, along with workflows and dashboards designed specifically to stratify, compare and manage aggregate risk."

"AWS Marketplace makes it is easier to discover, evaluate, and procure the FICO Cyber Risk Score," said Garth Fort, director, AWS Marketplace, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Given the level of urgency organizations have to address cyber risk, the streamlined contracting and provisioning process of AWS Marketplace expedites our customers' ability to realize value from cyber security solutions."

"Empirical cyber risk quantification is on the wish list of information security professionals, vendor risk managers, executive teams and board members around the globe," said Clare. "Our new third-party risk management dashboards offer cyber risk visibility across the supply chain, all backed by the rigorous methodologies and analytical expertise that have made FICO the trusted name in risk scoring."

On November 19, FICO will host a complimentary webinar on "Quantifying Cyber Risk across the Supply Chain." This session will highlight how the FICO® Cyber Risk Score enables organizations to apply objective security ratings to vendor selection, categorization and management. In addition, registrants will receive a summary of the 2019 Cyber Risk Quantification Solutions report by Chartis Research, which explains the importance of adopting a rigorous supply chain risk management regime and includes an analysis that rates FICO as category leader. Interested parties can register here.

A new report from Chartis Research named FICO as a category leader in cyber risk quantification. To learn more about the FICO® Cyber Risk Score visit https://cyberscore.fico.com

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 U.S. and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time. Learn more at http://www.fico.com.

Join the conversation at https://twitter.com/fico & http://www.fico.com/en/blogs/

For FICO news and media resources, visit www.fico.com/news.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the United States and in other countries.

SOURCE FICO

Related Links

https://www.fico.com

