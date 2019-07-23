FICO, Tableau Software, and Angoss Knowledge Studio Recognized as Visionary Leaders by 360Quadrants for Predictive Analytics Software Space

CHICAGO, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Predictive analytics software leverage next-generation algorithms and methodologies to extract business insights from structured and unstructured data. These software help business users to engage in better-informed decision-making. Using predictive analytics software, enterprises are able to 'read the mind' of their customers and use this insight to gain a competitive market edge.

360Quadrants - the most granular comparison platform has released a quadrant on Predictive Analytics to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. This quadrant has FICO, Tableau Software, and Angoss Knowledge Studio sharing space as Visionary Leaders. 360Quadrants are generated post analysis of the product portfolios and business strategies of all companies in a particular space. Quadrants are updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in Predictive Analytics.

Predictive Analytics Software Quadrant Highlights

360Quadrants covers 169 companies in the Predictive Analytics Software space and places the top 31 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 31 companies are categorized as Visionary Leaders, Dynamic Differentiators, Innovators, and Emerging Companies.

360Quadrants recognizes IBM, SAS, SAP, FICO, Tableau Software, RapidMiner, Oracle, and Angoss Knowledge Studio as Visionary Leaders; Information Builders, Knime AG, Microstrategy, NTT Analytics Solutions, Alteryx Predictive Analytics, Dataiku, and TIBCO as Innovators; Greenwave, Domino Data Lab, Teradata Analytics, Sisense, Microsoft, and Good Data as Dynamic Differentiators; and AgileOne Cortex, Kognito, Exago, and Qlik View as Emerging Companies. The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular comparisons of Predictive Analytics software between vendors.

Additionally, experts from 360Quadrants have dived deep into research and released a niche region-specific quadrant. This quadrant recognizes the top players in the market in specific regions. The regional quadrant covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and Latin America. Intensive research was conducted to place companies in regional quadrants based on their developments, presence—both online and physical—and support/reach in specific regions. IBM is recognized as a Visionary Leader across all regions. In the North America, Europe and Asia Pacific regions, RapidMiner Studio is recognized as a Visionary Leader by 360Quadrants. Finally, for Latin America and MEA, 360Quadrants recognizes SAP as a Visionary Leader.

Methodology

The methodology used to rank vendors of Predictive Analytics software involved the use of extensive secondary research to identify key vendors by referring to annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various related directories and databases. 169 key vendors were shortlisted based on their breadth of product offerings, organization size, and several other criteria. The scores and weights for shortlisted vendors against each parameter were finalized after extensive research. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor was placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score in the product offering and business strategy parameters.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the only rating platform for vendors in technology space, that combines data from buyers, vendors, expert, and inhouse analysts. The platform provides users access to unbiased information which helps them make qualified business decisions. 360Quadrants enables vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. 360Quadrants aims to simplify and de-risk complex purchase decisions by providing buyers with real-world insights from their peers, industry experts, analysts, and vendors, helping buyers make more informed decisions and finding the best-fit solutions faster. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like Application Modernization Services, Artificial Intelligence Platform, and AI in Fintech Solutions.

