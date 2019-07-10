FICO to Host Free Consumer Financial Education Event in Washington, DC

The DC event is part of FICO's "Score A Better Future" program which focuses on helping consumers improve their understanding of their credit and overall financial health. Consumers will learn from credit experts the key ingredients that make up the FICO ® Score, and the myths and facts about FICO Scores. The FICO Score is used in more than 90 percent of lending decisions (Mercator Advisory Group Analyst Report 2018).

Financial well-being coaches from Operation HOPE will be at the event to provide one-on-one credit counseling and help attendees develop a plan to address their financial goals.

"Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care, and at the Center for Total Health, we are focused on improving overall health. We're excited FICO chose the center as a venue to host the event as we know financial health is part of your total health," said Keith Montgomery, executive director at Kaiser Permanente Center for Total Health.

In addition to support from Kaiser Permanente, other partners for the event include National Consumers League, National Urban League, and Consumer Action.

More information about Score A Better Future can be found at https://www.fico.com/en/sabf. To register for the event visit http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/dc.

Who: FICO and credit counselors from Operation HOPE

What: Score A Better Future is a free community education and financial empowerment program by FICO in partnership with local and national nonprofits.

When: Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Eastern

Where: Kaiser Permanente Center for Total Health

700 Second St. NE

Washington, DC 20002

