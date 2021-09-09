FICO to Host Free Online Financial Education Event for Jacksonville Consumers

The event is part of FICO's "Score A Better Future" program, which focuses on helping consumers improve their understanding of their credit and overall financial health. Consumers will learn from credit experts what the key ingredients are that make up the FICO ® Score, and the myths and facts about FICO Scores, which are used by 90 percent of the top U.S. lenders.

"Financial health is at the heart of every thriving community. I want to thank FICO for bringing this invaluable financial education event to the Jacksonville residents. The attendees will walk away from Score A Better Future with empowering information and tools that can ultimately help them take better charge of their financial wellbeing," said Congressman Lawson.

FICO has partnered with Operation HOPE to provide attendees with the opportunity to make appointments for free one-on-one credit coaching from non-profit financial well-being coaches to help attendees develop a plan to address their financial goals.

Other FICO partners for the event include:

Consumer Action

National Urban League

National Consumers League

NAREB

Diversified Resource Network

National Association of Women Business Owners

US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Small Business Roundtable

Jacksonville Urban League Young Professionals

Jacksonville Urban League

New Town Success Zone

To register for the event or get more information about the Score A Better Future program, visit http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/

Who: FICO and Operation HOPE credit counselors

What: Score A Better Future is a free community education and financial empowerment program by FICO in partnership with local and national nonprofits.

When: Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 12:00-1:15 pm Eastern

Where: http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/ (Virtual link to webinar provided upon registration)

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time. Learn more at http://www.fico.com.

Join the conversation at https://twitter.com/fico, https://www.facebook.com/FICODecisions/ and https://www.instagram.com/ficoscoreabetterfuture/.

SOURCE FICO

Related Links

http://www.fico.com

