FICO to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

BOZEMAN, Mont., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, today announced Will Lansing, Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, December 8th at 10:20 am EST.

The presentation will be streamed live on FICO's website at www.fico.com/investors and will be available until December 8, 2022.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 165 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

