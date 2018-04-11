FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor

AWS will join FICO to discuss their collaboration in a keynote presentation

Silicon Valley analytics software firm FICO today announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS) is joining FICO® World 2018, a leading Decisions conference on artificial intelligence (AI), applied analytics, and decision management, as a platinum sponsor. AWS and Amazon executives will discuss their relationship with FICO to help drive digital transformation in organizations.

"We are thrilled to welcome AWS to FICO World," said Nikhil Behl, head of global marketing at FICO. "FICO and AWS have established a relationship critical to enabling our customers' digital transformation strategies. At FICO World, AWS will share key insights into pressing issues such as cost, velocity, and security which impact the way organizations do business today."

Philip Moyer, director of global financial services at AWS, will join FICO at a keynote presentation to discuss the relationship between the two companies. In 2017, FICO migrated core applications to AWS, with additional applications to become available on AWS in the future.

Going cloud-first with AWS gives teams across FICO access to the most comprehensive set of cloud capabilities, proven security and compliance, and operational expertise. This allows FICO and AWS to deliver the most advanced analytics software and tools to enterprises around the globe, including 95 percent of the largest financial institutions in the US, enabling organizations to make smarter business decisions.

Ballu Singh, solutions architect at AWS, will also participate in a session on "Securing Sensitive Data in the Cloud" with Hilik Kotler, chief information security officer at FICO.

Amazon Shares Success Using FICO® Xpress Optimization Suite

Additionally, Tim Jacobs, director of research science and planning technologies at Amazon, will present a session on how Amazon has built its customer-centric strategy on FICO optimization technologies. He will share insights into how the company has standardized the FICO® Xpress Optimization Suite and FICO® Xpress Insight for deployment of its advanced analytic applications. Tim will discuss the difficulties of deploying analytic applications and why Amazon chose FICO's Xpress Insight to meet those challenges and incredibly tight timelines. Tim will discuss various examples of how Amazon uses the Xpress Optimization Suite.

FICO® World 2018 will take place April 16-19 in Miami Beach, Florida. Other FICO World sponsors include Equifax Inc., TSYS, FIS, and Creative Solutions. More than 1,000 business leaders from 50+ countries are attending to explore new ideas, technologies and solutions in AI, advanced analytics and decision management. More information about the event can be found at: http://www.fico.com/en/ficoworld/

