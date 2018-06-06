FiComm Partners Receives Strategic Investment from Nexus Strategy

The Nexus/FiComm deal was facilitated by ECHELON Partners, with counsel provided by top M&A consultant and valuation expert Dan Seivert, CEO. FiComm will use the investment capital to accelerate plans for strategic acquisitions and continue to invest in the growth of its outstanding team across all divisions. In addition to augmenting its services within the financial advisory industry, the firm will continue to build out strong service offerings for the FinTech and Asset Management communities, among others.

The latest business growth and development moves come at an exciting time for FiComm, now in its 6th year. The creative and digital marketing divisions of the firm have grown substantially and now work in concert with PR and consulting services to provide clients with multi-faceted, integrated communications programs.

"While it is safe to say that we have evolved and improved consistently ever since we began this journey, the potential for us to take great leaps forward as a business, and toward our vision, in 2018 is enormous," said Carpenter, CEO, FiComm. "We have a tremendous opportunity to help build financial services brands that will adapt and succeed ahead of the pace of change. With Tim and Meghan joining our deep bench of financial industry communications counsel, we're taking it to the next level."

"I've been involved with many companies in financial services over the last 20 years and I've seen first-hand what it takes to succeed in wealth management. FiComm, with its winning strategy of attracting top talent combined with the latest marketing technology, and a singular vision for helping firms succeed in a growth industry is a very rare and unique positioning," said Welsh, President, Nexus Strategy. "I've admired FiComm's approach to client service and their passion for the industry for a long time – so when the opportunity for us to align more tangibly presented itself, I jumped at the chance to partner with a great company that is driving transformational change for its clients."

Prior to founding Nexus Strategy, Welsh was Director of Business Consulting Services for Schwab Advisor Services where he led the development and marketing of practice management resources for independent RIAs. Welsh is the author of many industry white papers and articles, is a guest columnist for several prominent industry publications, is frequently quoted on industry issues in the trade press and is a popular speaker at industry conferences and events. He has also served as a past national director of the Financial Planning Association.

McCartan is an accomplished industry executive with proven experience launching and revitalizing marketing and branding campaigns from the ground up. Following in-house leadership roles at AIG Advisor Group and MetLife, Meghan launched a consulting firm specializing in helping firms to design marketing strategies and worked on projects and strategic initiatives for many firms including TD Ameritrade and BNY Mellon's Albridge. Over the past ten years, Meghan has also been the co-head of the popular Tech-Retreat/Roundtable Series, which brings together FinTech solution providers with RIAs and broker-dealers for in-depth industry discussion. Most recently, Meghan was SVP/Head of Marketing for FolioDynamix, a well-known FinTech company.



About FiComm Partners, LLC

Founded in 2012, FiComm Partners ("FiComm") is an integrated communications agency with a singular focus on financial services. Offering PR, Digital, Creative and Marketing Consulting services, FiComm partners with clients to build dominant businesses through strategic communications engagements. The agency works effectively with financial companies whose needs range from the very finite and focused to the multi-faceted and strategically complex. FiComm applies the same discipline, uncompromising service standards and commitment to delivering impactful results to every client engagement.

FiComm has three regional offices in the continental United States – New York City, Los Angeles, and San Diego. Founded in 2012, FiComm has earned a strong reputation for delivering tangible value to clients, and as a best-in-class agency whose clients view them as an extension of their brands.

For more information on FiComm Partners, please visit ficommpartners.com and follow us on Twitter @FiCommPartners.

About Nexus Strategy, LLC and Timothy D. Welsh, CFP®

Nexus Strategy is an innovative consulting firm that provides strategic marketing advice and guidance to the wealth management industry. Nexus Strategy is known widely across the industry as a leading, end-to-end, comprehensive consulting firm that provides go-to-market strategies, advice and content development for technology companies, wealth management platforms, investment product suppliers, and financial institutions focused on the independent advisor marketplace.

To learn more, log onto www.nexus-strategy.com or follow @NexusStrategy on Twitter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ficomm-partners-receives-strategic-investment-from-nexus-strategy-300660738.html

SOURCE FiComm Partners

Related Links

http://www.ficommpartners.com

