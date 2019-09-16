FiComm Partners Unveils Refreshed Brand and Expanded Service Offering

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FiComm Partners ("FiComm"), an integrated communications agency serving the financial services industry, today launched its refreshed brand and expanded service offering. The updated brand reflects the ongoing evolution occurring within the independent wealth management industry, including the need to differentiate businesses and firms by telling impactful stories and using meaningful words.

In addition, FiComm also recently launched its business consulting practice to advise clients on communications driven strategies that will help scale their business and achieve sustainable growth. Including brand and product launch advisory services, high value market research, go-to-market strategy, wealthtech startup consulting, private equity portfolio company audits, and advisor focus groups, the business consulting practice capabilities reflect the needs of today's multi-faceted wealth management businesses.

"The evolution of FiComm's brand reflects not only the shifting priorities of our clients and the independent wealth management industry, but also of the firepower that exists within FiComm's culture and business," said FiComm Partners CEO Megan Carpenter. "We're an independent, women-led firm with deep experience in the financial services industry, backed by a team of doers and believers. We believe that words matter and that engaging storytelling is what sets businesses apart. And with the launch of our business consulting practice, we are poised to be more of a partner to the industry now more than ever before."

FiComm is led by CEO and Co-Founder Megan Carpenter, Chief of Operations Suzanne Joshi, and Chief of Communications Kirsten Plonner. In addition, Nexus Strategy President Tim Welsh is a minority shareholder in the company and entrepreneur and advisor Sebastian Dovey is a non-executive board member.

Founded in 2012, FiComm Partners has offices in Los Angeles and New York City and specializes in providing communications counsel, strategy, and execution for leaders in the independent wealth management industry, including wealthtech and fintech. The firm has six core specialties – marketing, public relations, business consulting, crisis communications, digital marketing, and branding/messaging – and works primarily with broker dealers, custodians, asset managers, wealthtech/fintech providers and large RIAs/financial advice firms. Since its inception, FiComm has made a name for itself through its work with and understanding of financial advisors. As the broader financial services landscape looks to expand service adoption and product distribution through wealth managers and financial advisors, the firm's domain expertise has continued to lead the independent wealth management community forward.

To execute its brand refresh, FiComm engaged Australian branding agency Chello to help the company accurately represent its dynamic brand and the services offered. For more information about FiComm, please visit www.FiCommPartners.com or follow us on Twitter (@FiCommPartners), LinkedIn and Instagram.

