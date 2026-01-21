Ficus Education and University of the Cumberlands Partner to Offer Debt-Free College Access for Frontline Workers

Program expands tuition-covered, career-aligned online degrees for team members employed by participating independent Chick-fil-A Operators and QSR Franchisees nationwide

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ficus Education and the University of the Cumberlands today announced a new partnership designed to expand debt-free, career-aligned degree opportunities for working adults employed by independent Chick-fil-A Operators and quick-service restaurant (QSR) franchisees nationwide. The partnership removes financial barriers to higher education while supporting employers focused on attraction, retention, and development of frontline talent.

Through the collaboration, team members gain access to online degree programs with no out-of-pocket tuition costs, allowing them to pursue a college degree without taking on student loan debt. Programs span high-demand fields including allied health, education, sciences, computer science, and information technology, aligning academic pathways with long-term career advancement.

"Employers invest in education because it's one of the most powerful ways to attract and retain great people," said Doug Danowski, president of Ficus Education. When team members can pursue a college degree without taking on student debt and while continuing to work, it changes how long they stay, how they grow, and how they see their future with their employer. Partnering with University of the Cumberlands allows us to expand career-aligned degrees and deliver the academic support working adults need to succeed."

University of the Cumberlands offers flexible online learning with rolling eight-week start dates, enabling team members to balance full-time work, family responsibilities, and education. With more than 20,000 online students, the university has built academic and support systems tailored to the realities of today's workforce. The university has received national recognition for social mobility, affordability, and academic excellence from trusted organizations including Forbes Advisor, Colleges of Distinction, and Niche.

"At University of the Cumberlands, we are focused on expanding access to high-quality education that leads to meaningful career advancement," said Dr. Quentin Young, president of University of the Cumberlands. "Partnering with Ficus Education allows us to support restaurant team members nationwide with flexible, career-aligned degree programs while helping employers develop and retain talent in a highly competitive labor market."

ABOUT FICUS EDUCATION

Ficus Education provides employer-sponsored education benefits to business owners, independent Chick-fil-A Operators, and QSR franchisees nationwide. Ficus helps employers expand access to college for frontline and hourly workforces while supporting retention, recruitment, and long-term workforce development. Learn more at FicusEducation.com.

ABOUT UNIVERSITY OF THE CUMBERLANDS

University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, the university offers a wide range of undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs designed to serve students at every stage of their academic and professional journey. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.

