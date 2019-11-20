Fidato Wealth Advisors Selected for Leadership Medina County's 'Signature Class'

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tony D'Amico, CFP® CEO and Amy D'Amico, President of Fidato Wealth, an independently owned and operated fiduciary financial advisory firm located in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, were both selected for participation in the exclusive Leadership Medina County's "Signature Class." This special leadership program brings together cross-industry, established leaders who reflect the diversity of Medina County to focus on civic needs of the county.

Middleburg Heights financial services firm also makes 2019 "Thrive List" based on WealthManagement.com's focused criteria.

The D'Amicos, who have since 2008 worked as partners in the family-owned financial advisory firm, have been married for 11 years, making their life an interesting mosaic – and one they would not change for the world.

"Amy and I were honored to be selected for this year's class. We were told that we were the first husband and wife to be independently selected for membership in the Signature Class at the same time," said Tony D'Amico. The D'Amicos will have two separate projects during their nine-month participation:

Tony D'Amico is on a team that is focusing on Civic DNA, interviewing community leaders to determine what makes Medina County successful.

successful. Amy D'Amico's team is working on a marketing & re-branding project to refresh and reintroduce a community organization whose mission is to enhance the lives of Medina County youth and to promote non-violent, drug-free living.

LEADERSHIP MEDINA COUNTY

According to printed materials: Participation in Leadership Medina County's Signature Class provides an opportunity to cultivate new relationships, explore complex county and regional issues and deepen leadership skills. Participation in the Signature Class offers a unique opportunity to be part of a nine-month experience during which participants will learn about themselves and about the many different communities that are part of Medina County. At the end of the class, alumni are poised to have an increased impact through their civic engagement.

Class size is limited to forty leaders annually, who are selected by committee. Each Signature Class attends monthly meetings. Participants demonstrate a strong interest in and the potential for creating positive change and being a strong leader for the common good of the community.

"We're proud to represent Fidato Wealth through our participation in Leadership Medina County's Signature Class," added Amy D'Amico. "We're excited to be learning more about our community and making a real impact in the future of Medina County."

SELECTED FOR THRIVE AWARDS

Fidato Wealth has been named a recipient of the WealthManagement.com 2019 Thrive Awards, honoring the nation's fastest-growing advisors. The list was compiled by measuring percentage revenue growth over the previous three years. The average revenue growth of Thrive Advisors is three times that of the overall industry.

"We're honored to be named to this prestigious list of advisory firms," said Tony D'Amico. "We want to acknowledge our dedicated leadership team and exceptional staff."

"The Thrive Awards program is unlike any other recognition program," said WealthManagement.com editor-in-chief David Armstrong. "Rather than acknowledging AUM or profitability, it recognizes advisors who are on the way up— those who have proven themselves skilled and ambitious by virtue of three solid years of revenue growth. We believe revenue growth is a metric that demonstrates advisor success in providing services of real value to clients and prospects, and key to building a sustainable business for the future. The WealthManagement.com Thrive Awards list is a publicly visible testament to that success."

To qualify for the WealthManagement.com 2019 Awards Thrive list, applicants had to be based in the U.S., offer financial services to individual clients, and be free of regulatory actions. The full list is published on WealthManagement.com, and will be featured in Wealth Management magazine.

Amy D'Amico added, "We are truly humbled to be included on this year's Thrive list. Our growth is a direct result of the hard work and laser-like focus our team has put into building a client-centric practice, and we're grateful to be recognized by WealthManagement.com. We thank our clients and employees for making this honor possible."

ABOUT FIDATO WEALTH

Fidato Wealth is a financial advisory firm headquartered in Middleburg Heights, OH, that provides retirement planning, business advisory & consulting, and family wealth management services. As an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, the firm is legally bound to act as a fiduciary, which means that the clients' needs always come first. Tony D'Amico, CFP®, CEO and Senior Wealth Advisor, has been quoted in Wall Street Journal, CNBC, Barron's and other national publications. Fidato Wealth was named to Financial Advisor magazine's Top RIA Ranking list in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Fidato Wealth earned a spot on WealthManagement.com's Thrive Awards list in 2019. For more information, please visit www.FidatoWealth.com.

Fidato Wealth LLC is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Fidato Wealth LLC and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal capital. No advice may be rendered by Fidato Wealth LLC unless a client service agreement is in place with you.

