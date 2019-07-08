Fidato Wealth Announces Christmas in July Supply Drive with Local Cleveland Charity 'Shoes and Clothes for Kids'

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidato Wealth, an independently owned and operated fiduciary financial advisory firm located in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, announced their annual "Christmas in July Supply Drive" which will benefit "Shoes and Clothes for Kids" (SC4K). Fidato Wealth will be joining with clients and friends to collect clothes and school supplies for children in the Cleveland area during the month of July.

Needed items include coloring and drawing supplies (crayons, markers, chalk, pens, dry erase markers), art supplies (construction paper, paint, beads, craft sticks, clay), socks and underwear, hats and gloves, backpacks, pocket folders, and wide rule notebooks.

"SC4K positively impacts the lives of Greater Cleveland area school children by giving them the self-esteem and confidence that comes from having brand new shoes and clothes and essential school supplies. There is a greater need for donations in summer time, as people's attention turns to their own vacation plans and weekends at the lake," said Tony D'Amico, CFP®, CEO and Senior Wealth Advisor at Fidato Wealth.

"It's hard to believe, but 54 percent of the children living in Cleveland ﻿are living in poverty. Shoes and Clothes for Kids' mission is to improve K-8 school attendance by eliminating the lack of appropriate clothing, shoes and school supplies as barriers. Fidato Wealth is proud to support this effort and we invite our clients to join us in this important drive," added D'Amico.

DONUTS AND STARBUCKS OFFERED TO DONORS ON FRIDAY, JULY 12

Those interested in making a donation can use one of three methods:



Bring donation to Fidato Wealth's offices on Friday, July 12 between 7am-9am and enjoy complimentary donuts and Starbucks coffee

New items will be accepted Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm, through July 31 at Fidato Wealth: 7530 Lucerne Drive, Suite 400 in Middleburg Heights. Directions to the office can be found here.

Please fill out the linked form here for directions to the office, a list of items needed, and to indicate your interest.

SHARED MISSION TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE

"Our first mission at Fidato Wealth is to make a positive difference in our client's lives by helping them achieve their financial goals and aspirations. Additionally, we seek to make a positive difference in our community whenever possible," said D'Amico. "This year, we have chosen to work with SC4K. SC4K's mission is to improve K-8 school attendance by eliminating the barriers of lack of appropriate clothing, shoes and school supplies. We felt a perfect synergy with what we do at Fidato and how they provide new outlooks for children in Cleveland. It's a natural step to invite the community as a whole to participate along with our firm and our clients. If you are looking for a charity to support, we encourage you to take a look at this organization and see what they are all about."

"SC4K is the only non-profit organization in Greater Cleveland providing new shoes, school uniforms, clothes and school supplies year-around at no charge to thousands of children in need," said Terence J. Uhl, Executive Director, Shoes and Clothes for Kids. "We're delighted that Fidato Wealth has offered to host Christmas in July Supply Drive and serve as a special drop off location to help fill the year-around needs of our local kids."

To become directly involved with SC4K or make a donation to help the 50th Anniversary Program Growth Fund, please visit www.sc4k.org.

ABOUT FIDATO WEALTH

Fidato Wealth is a financial advisory firm headquartered in Middleburg Heights, OH, that provides comprehensive financial planning, investment management and legacy planning for successful families and business owners. As an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, the firm is legally bound to act as a fiduciary, which means that the clients' needs always come first. Tony D'Amico, CFP®, CEO and Senior Wealth Advisor, has been quoted in Wall Street Journal, CNBC, Barron's and other national publications. Fidato Wealth was named to Financial Advisor magazine's Top RIA Ranking list in both 2017 and 2018. For more information, please visit www.FidatoWealth.com.



ABOUT SHOES AND CLOTHES FOR KIDS

Shoes and Clothes for Kids (SC4K) is an organization which positively impacts the lives of Greater Cleveland area school children by giving them the self-esteem and confidence that comes from having brand new shoes and clothes and essential school supplies. SC4K's mission is to improve K-8 school attendance by eliminating lack of appropriate clothing, shoes and school supplies as barriers. For more information, please visit www.sc4k.org.

Fidato Wealth LLC is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Fidato Wealth LLC and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal capital. No advice may be rendered by Fidato Wealth LLC unless a client service agreement is in place with you.

Fidato Wealth Contact:

Leesy Palmer

Impact Communications, Inc.

913-649-5009

leesypalmer@impactcommunications.org

Shoes and Clothes for Kids Contact:

Terence J. Uhl

Shoes and Clothes for Kids

216-881-7463, ext. 3

tuhl@sc4k.org

