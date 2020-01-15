Fidato Wealth Announces Two-Night Retirement Planning Course

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent survey by the Employee Benefits Research Institute (EBRI), only 27% of retirees feel that they have done a good job of preparing for retirement. To help improve this statistic and educate Cleveland-area residents, Fidato Wealth, an independently owned and operated fiduciary financial advisory firm located in Middleburg Heights, announced a continuing education course, scheduled to begin later this month. The two-session course, titled Retirement Planning Today®, will be held at Highland High School and offered through Highland Community Education in late January and early February. Fidato Wealth founder and CEO Tony D'Amico, CFP®, will lead the course.

"Retirement planning has taken on a much greater importance as life expectancies have increased, people are retiring earlier, and many view retirement as a new and fulfilling chapter to their life," D'Amico said. "During this two-session course, you will learn how to define retirement goals and return from the class with practical information you can apply immediately in your personal lives."

The Retirement Planning Today® sessions blend retirement education with life planning to help participants build wealth, align their money with their values and achieve their retirement lifestyle goals. This class has been designed for those ages 50 to 65 who wish to educate themselves about planning for a successful retirement. Each year, the course is updated with current information and best practices in retirement planning.

This educational course covers the complete planning process, including:

Tax planning strategies

Strategies to manage investment risks

Estate planning

How to invest in and take money out of a company retirement plan

Retirement lifestyle planning, including how to determine the savings needed to retire today or in the future

The course will be held over two evenings, either Wednesday, Jan. 22, and Wednesday, Jan. 29, or Tuesday, Jan. 28, and Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. All sessions will start at 6:30 p.m. and conclude at 9:30 p.m.

View the Retirement Planning Today® brochure here.

"Education can help people make informed decisions about their finances and take proactive steps to promote their financial well-being and live the retirement they have envisioned," said D'Amico. "In straightforward language, I will explain time-tested retirement planning strategies. Whether their objective is to build a nest egg, protect their assets or preserve their lifestyle throughout retirement, this course will help them plan their future with confidence," added D'Amico.

The mission of Highland Community Education is to provide lifelong learning opportunities and personal enrichment, addressing the unique interest of individuals and meeting community needs.

"My wife, Amy, and I live in the Highland Local School District community. As residents, we appreciate the need for a continuing education program that addresses financial planning for individuals and families. We are happy to offer this course to serve the community in which we live," D'Amico concluded.

Class sizes are limited. Registration is $49 and includes one 235-page workbook. Students may bring a spouse or a guest at no additional charge. To register for the course, call 330-232-9101 or register online at http://fidatowealth.com/upcoming-classes/.

ABOUT FIDATO WEALTH

Fidato Wealth is a financial advisory firm headquartered in Middleburg Heights, OH, that provides retirement planning, family wealth management, and business advisory services. As an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, the firm is legally bound to act as a fiduciary, which means that the clients' needs always come first. Tony D'Amico, CFP®, CEO and Senior Wealth Advisor, has been quoted in The Wall Street Journal, CNBC, Barron's and other national publications. Fidato Wealth was named to Financial Advisor magazine's Top RIA Ranking list in 2017, 2018 and 2019. For more information, visit www.fidatowealth.com.

