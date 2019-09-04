Fidato Wealth Announces Up-Coming Retirement Planning Course, Offered Through Highland Community Education

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidato Wealth, an independently owned and operated fiduciary financial advisory firm located in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, announced a continuing education course, scheduled to begin later this month. The two-session course, titled Retirement Planning Today®, will be held at Highland High School and offered through Highland Community Education in late September and early October. Fidato Wealth founder and CEO, Tony D'Amico, CFP®, will lead the course.

"Planning for retirement has taken on a much greater importance as people live longer and retire earlier. Many view retirement as a new and fulfilling chapter to their life, but they need to be prepared," D'Amico said. "This course will show attendees how to assess their financial situation and develop a personalized plan to achieve their retirement goals."

The Retirement Planning Today® sessions blend retirement education with life planning to help participants build wealth, align their money with their values and achieve their retirement lifestyle goals.

The course covers the complete planning process including:

Retirement lifestyle planning

Income planning

Strategies to manage investment risks

Asset protection

Estate planning

Risk protection

Using tax laws to one's advantage

How to determine the savings one will need to retire

How to invest in and take money out of a company retirement plan

How to determine the savings needed to retire today or in the future

The two-session course will be held over two evenings, either Wednesday, September 25 and Wednesday, October 2 or Tuesday, October 1 and Tuesday, October 8, 2019. All sessions will start at 6:30 p.m. and conclude at 9:30 p.m.

"In straightforward language, I will explain time-tested strategies that help attendees make informed financial decisions. Whether their objective is to build a nest egg, protect their assets or preserve their lifestyle throughout retirement, this course will help them plan their future with confidence," added D'Amico.

The mission of Highland Community Education is to provide lifelong learning opportunities and personal enrichment, addressing the unique interest of individuals and meeting community needs.

"My wife and I live in the Highland Local School District community. As residents, we appreciate the need for a continuing education program that addresses financial planning for individuals and families. We are happy to offer this course to serve the community in which we live," D'Amico concluded.

Class sizes are limited. Registration is $49 and includes one 235-page workbook. Students may bring a spouse or a guest at no additional charge. To register for the course, please call: 330-232-9101 or register online at http://fidatowealth.com/upcoming-classes/.

ABOUT FIDATO WEALTH

Fidato Wealth is a financial advisory firm headquartered in Middleburg Heights, OH, that provides retirement planning, family wealth management, and business advisory services. As an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, the firm is legally bound to act as a fiduciary, which means that the clients' needs always come first. Tony D'Amico, CFP®, CEO and Senior Wealth Advisor, has been quoted in Wall Street Journal, CNBC, Barron's and other national publications. Fidato Wealth was named to Financial Advisor magazine's Top RIA Ranking list in 2017, 2018 and 2019. For more information, please visit www.FidatoWealth.com.

Fidato Wealth LLC is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Fidato Wealth LLC and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal capital. No advice may be rendered by Fidato Wealth LLC unless a client service agreement is in place with you.

