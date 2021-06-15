Fiddle, Integrated Inventory Software Company, Raises $600,000 in First Round Funding

PROVO, Utah, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiddle, an inventory software company, announced today it has raised $600,000 in their first funding series led by investors Jeff Burningham, Red Giant Ventures and Ryan Treft and Brady Hansen. Previously bootstrapped, Fiddle's successful funding series promotes growth and expansion within the CPG and manufacturing industries.

Fiddle helping grow businesses. Fiddle is a streamlined solution to inventory management.

Fiddle was founded to help CPG brands streamline their inventory operations with modern, cloud-based software. With Fiddle, you can manage suppliers, send POs and quotes, track inventory, manage batch records, and more. This latest funding round has extended Fiddle's reach to serve even more CPG brands and manufacturers.

"Thanks to our investors, we have been able to grow the breadth of Fiddle's integrated offerings making it an all-in-one solution for growing brands and manufacturers," said Ken Ojuka, Fiddle co-founder. "This funding round has allowed us to invest resources in identifying the many needs of CPG brands, manufacturers and co-packers. As we develop the next Fiddle integrations, we've been able to take real-time feedback from our customers and make an even better system for them."

With the proceeds of this funding round, Fiddle has been able to expand their development team in order to begin work on key integrations with both Quickbooks and Shopify. These integrations will allow customers to sync their finances and sales channels with Fiddle's inventory and product management software providing accurate insights into a business's operations. A welcome tool for brand CPA's, Fiddle's new Quickbook integrations make accounting and COGS tracking easier. The Shopify integration will allow Fiddle to extracting crucial order information for more accurate inventory management and Zapier will open up integrations between Fiddle and many other software solutions.

"Running a business is hard and what's even harder is accurately tracking all the different components that make up your business," said Morgan Gilliam, Fiddle co-founder. "We are looking to help businesses succeed by streamlining these processes for them. In order to do that, we are hiring key players on our team in development, marketing, sales, and customer success that are working on customer needs on a continuous basis."

With Fiddle's expansion, they have moved into a new location in Provo, UT so their growing team can work and collaborate in generating new leads and demos for interested users. Fiddle will continue to expand upon their offerings based on customer needs. For more information or to schedule a demo visit https://fiddle.io/.

