Fiddleheads Coffee Named Best Cafe

THIENSVILLE, Wis., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiddleheads Coffee is proud to announce that it has been selected as the recipient of the esteemed "Best of the Burbs Coffee Shop" award by Milwaukee Magazine. This recognition celebrates Fiddleheads Coffee's commitment to excellence in providing superior coffee, best-in-class food, and unparalleled community engagement.

Ray Marcy, an owner of Fiddleheads, commented: "It's an honor that our cafes have been chosen as 'the best.' For 27 years, our primary goal has been to delight our customers. We are passionate about our business and our fine coffees, food, and the ambiance we offer in each of our cafés. We'd like to especially thank our baristas for making all the magic happen…and, of course, our customers, whom we gratefully serve in each of our cafes daily."

Reflecting on this prestigious award, Fiddleheads Coffee acknowledges its success is attributed to several factors, including its superior single-origin beans, culinary expertise in crafting best-in-class food offerings, and its steadfast involvement in the community.

Fiddleheads opened its first café in Thiensville in 1966. Expansion of cafés over the years included locations in Cedarburg, Mequon, Grafton, Menomonee Falls, Shorewood, BMO Tower, and Wauwatosa. In 2009, Fiddleheads began roasting its own premium coffee and selling it nationally. In 2011, Fiddleheads Bakery began offering artisan baked goods and premium food selections in Southeast Wisconsin.

About Fiddleheads: Fiddleheads Coffee is a specialty coffee shop, small-batch roastery, and artisan bakery. It was founded in 1996 in Thiensville, Wisconsin, and is one of the largest privately owned and operated coffee and cafe businesses in southeastern Wisconsin. The company serves over 750,000 customers annually out of eight cafés and ships its specialty coffee across the continental United States.

