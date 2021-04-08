Fiddler AI Named to the 2021 CB Insights AI 100 List of Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Fiddler AI to the fifth annual AI 100 ranking, showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world.

"This is the fifth year CB Insights has recognized the most promising private artificial intelligence companies with the AI 100, and this is one of the most global groups we've ever seen. This year's cohort spans 18 industries, and is working on everything from climate risk to accelerating drug R&D," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "Last year's AI 100 companies had a remarkable run after being named to the list, with more than 50% going on to raise additional financing (totaling $5.2B), including 16 $100 million+ mega-rounds. Many also went on to exit via M&A, SPAC or IPO. As industry after industry adopts AI, we expect this year's class will see similar levels of interest from investors, acquirers and customers."

"We're honored to be named to the AI 100 list and excited that our mission to build trust in AI is quickly becoming critical in today's world. Algorithms rule our lives - from news consumption to mortgage financing, our lives are driven by algorithms. Most algorithms are AI-based and increasingly black boxes. We cannot allow algorithms to operate with a lack of transparency. We need accountability to build trust between humans and AI. Fiddler's mission is to build trust with AI by continuously monitoring models and unlocking the AI black box with explainability," said CEO & Founder, Krishna Gade.

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the AI 100 from a pool of over 6,000 companies based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score , based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.

Fiddler's Model Performance Monitoring solution enables data science and AI/ML teams to validate, monitor, explain, and analyze their AI solutions to accelerate AI adoption, meet regulatory compliance and build trust with end-users. They provide complete visibility and understanding of AI solutions to customers. Fiddler has been recognized for its industry-leading capabilities and innovation - they were named a Technology Pioneer 2020 by the World Economic Forum , one of Forbes' companies to watch on its 2020 AI 50 list, and a 2019 Cool Vendor in Gartner's Enterprise AI Governance and Ethical Response Report .

Quick facts on the 2021 AI 100:

Equity funding and deals: Since 2010, the AI 100 2021 cohort has raised over $11.7B in equity funding across 370+ deals from more than 700 investors.

Since 2010, the AI 100 2021 cohort has raised over in equity funding across 370+ deals from more than 700 investors. 12 unicorns: Companies with $1B+ valuations on the list span applications as varied as data annotation, cybersecurity, sales & CRM platforms, and enterprise search.

Companies with $1B+ valuations on the list span applications as varied as data annotation, cybersecurity, sales & CRM platforms, and enterprise search. Geographic distribution: 64% of the selected companies are headquartered in the US. Eight of the winners are based in the UK, followed by six each in China and Israel , and five in Canada . Other countries represented in this year's list include Japan , Denmark , Czech Republic , France , Poland , Germany , and South Korea .

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com .

Contact:

CB Insights

[email protected]

About Fiddler AI

Fiddler's mission is to enable businesses of all sizes to unlock the AI blackbox and deliver transparent AI experiences to end-users. We enable businesses to build, deploy, and maintain trustworthy AI solutions. Fiddler's next-generation ML Model Performance Management solution enables data science and technical teams to monitor, explain, and analyze their AI solutions, providing responsible and reliable experiences to business stakeholders and customers. Fiddler works with pioneering Fortune 500 companies as well as emerging tech companies. For more information please visit www.fiddler.ai or follow us on Twitter @fiddlerlabs and LinkedIn .

CONTACT:

Fiddler AI

[email protected]

SOURCE Fiddler AI

Related Links

http://www.fiddler.ai

