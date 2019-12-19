Fiddler Labs Named in Gartner's 2019 Cool Vendors in Enterprise AI Governance and Ethical Response Report

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiddler Labs, the first startup focused on removing black box AI to build greater trust and transparency into every machine-generated decision, announced today it has been named a "Cool Vendor" in the 2019 Cool Vendors in Enterprise AI Governance and Ethical Response report by Gartner, Inc.

According to the report, "AI adoption is inhibited by issues related to lack of governance and unintended consequences. The research profiles five emerging vendors that data and analytics leaders should watch. These vendors help organizations better govern their AI solutions, and make them more transparent and explainable."

"We're incredibly proud to be included in Gartner's latest research in this market as in our opinion it validates Fiddler's ongoing mission to help businesses understand the 'why' and 'how' behind every decision their AI models make," said Krishna Gade, CEO and co-founder at Fiddler Labs. "It's been an exciting year for Fiddler with our recent funding, and we believe Gartner's recognition strengthens our commitment to providing business leaders and data scientists the data they need to make informed decisions about their use of AI. Our Explainable AI Engine is grounded in explainability, so no company ever needs to depend on a 'black box' approach to their AI models ever again."

Fiddler recently announced a $10.2 million in Series A funding, bringing the total the company has raised to date up to $13.2 million. Fiddler is the first startup to bring true explainability to the enterprise – the art of understanding, analyzing, validating and monitoring AI solutions at the scale required in the modern business environment.

The company is working with several banking and finance, Fintech, AI model risk management and trust and compliance teams on active proof of concepts and expects to announce general availability of the Fiddler Explainable AI Engine early next year.

