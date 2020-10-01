Fideliquest Looks to Change the Gaming Audioscape for the Better with FireWav

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamers across the globe escape daily into worlds created by gaming software companies. Realism is a key factor for the gaming participants as they immerse themselves into competition. Given the rise in popularity, a Minnesota company is positioned to change the way gamers will hear and experience their favorite games.

Enter FireWav…an audio processing software that will provide PC gamers with a profoundly better listening experience. The patented product was the brain-child of recording industry veterans Jayson Tomlin and Jeff Wilson, founders of Fideliquest, Inc. Their creation of FireWav software allows for real-time processing that will develop hyper audio clarity, helping player decipher every sound and cue the game provides.

The cutting-edge software centers a gamer into the action with sounds that surround them, not sounds that are pushed at them. "The hyper audio clarity let's players hear every sound in the game as it was intended and makes communication between teammates more defined, says Jayson Tomlin one of the company founders. "Gamers look for every detail to play better and hearing more brings the microsecond advantages required to help them win."

Every player, regardless of skill level, will get immersed in their game more because of this technology. "When players install FireWav, we feel the gaming experience will be changed dramatically, opening up gamers to a whole new world of sound," says Ed McConaghay, CEO of Fideliquest.

While not currently available, a Kickstarter campaign on October 1, 2020 will be the best way for gamers who want FireWav. Funding is needed to develop a global delivery mechanism. Supporters of the Kickstarter effort will receive a variety of benefits based on individual funding amounts, even one that includes a game experience with a professional gamer. See more information at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/firewav/firewav

Fideliquest, Inc. is an audio enhancement algorithm and software development company located in Minneapolis, MN. FiDef and FireWav are the company's first two products created by the founding partners Jayson Tomlin and Jeff Wilson. The company CEO is Ed McConaghay. By replacing essential audio triggers lost during the digital audio production process, FireWav and FiDef bring back the warmth, dimension and soundstage. Both algorithmic processing software help activate the human brain leading to an unprecedented listening experience, resulting in a more engaging, emotional, and accurate listening experience.

