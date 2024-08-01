Fidelis Applauds Agreement to Build ARCH2 Hydrogen Hub

HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis New Energy ("Fidelis") is pleased to be part of ARCH2 hydrogen hub that announced a major milestone on July 31, 2024. As a major project participant in the hub through its Mountaineer GigaSystem™ Carbon Neutral Hydrogen Project, Fidelis would like to congratulate Battelle and the other project participants.

Fidelis participation in ARCH2 is for the proposed production of carbon neutral hydrogen at its Mountaineer GigaSystem™ facility near Point Pleasant, WV using the FidelisH2® technologies utilizing natural gas and renewable energy. Please see the following link for additional information regarding the FidelisH2 technologies: https://fidelisinfra.com/technology/fidelish2/

"We are excited to see the hub continue to build momentum in Appalachia. This continues to move West Virginia on the road to becoming a leader in hydrogen production. We are proud to have worked with West Virginia to help progress the ARCH2 Hydrogen Hub," said Pete Hollis, Senior Vice President and Global Head of CCUS of Fidelis.

About Fidelis New Energy

Fidelis New Energy, LLC is an energy transition company driving decarbonization through investments in renewable fuels, low or negative carbon intensity products.

Fidelis New Energy is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has a portfolio of patented and patent pending technologies providing climate benefits through the innovative integration of proven technologies. To learn more about Fidelis and its technologies, including FidelisH2®, H2PowerCool™, and CO2PowerGrow™ please visit https://www.fidelisnewenergy.com/.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Fidelis New Energy, LLC