Fidelis Capital Welcomes Respected Equity Strategist Herb Achey as Partner

At U.S. Trust / Bank of America Private Bank, Achey advised multi-billion-dollar families and institutions and supervised client assets in excess of $2 billion; he brings 45+ years of experience serving UHNW clients to Fidelis Capital

TAMPA, Fla., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Capital ("Fidelis"), an advisor-owned wealth management firm serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), multi-generational families and institutions, today announced Herb Achey, former U.S. Trust / Bank of America Private Bank investment strategist, as its newest Partner.

Herb Achey, Partner at Fidelis Capital

Achey brings the engine behind one of the bank's sophisticated equity research and portfolio strategy teams to nearly $3 billion AUM Fidelis. Over the last three decades, he led consumer equity research and helped shape stock allocations across U.S. Trust / Bank of America Private Bank's actively managed accounts, while designing bespoke equity sleeves for multi-billion-dollar families and institutions, and building portfolios around concentrated holdings.

Achey's addition as partner reflects a core belief at Fidelis: dedicated, highly personalized portfolio expertise should be the standard in every family's wealth management relationship. As the newest member of an Investment Committee built largely of Bank of America and Wells Fargo Private Bank veterans, Achey will bring his decades of designing tailored, thematic portfolios directly to the select UHNW families Fidelis serves, integrated with their asset accumulation, banking, retirement, tax and other long-term planning needs. At Fidelis, he joins former U.S. Trust / Bank of America colleagues Neale Ellis, Founding Partner and Co-Chief Investment Officer, and Chris Gunster, Partner and Head of Fixed Income.

"When we started Fidelis Capital almost four years ago, we wanted to return to the original promise of private banking—treating clients like family and serving their unique needs," said Rick Simonetti, Founding Partner, CEO and Head of Wealth Planning at Fidelis Capital. "Herb could have started his own firm or had his pick of other opportunities, but he joined Fidelis because he recognized we've built something special. I truly believe you couldn't build your own family office with our caliber of talent. Private banking professionals keep choosing Fidelis because we offer full immersion with families, expansive family office services and the bespoke experience that was once thought possible only in a private banking environment."

"Fidelis is really on the cutting edge of what modern wealth management for generationally wealthy families and institutions should look like—there's continuous improvement and truly the highest level of acumen around wealth planning I've seen. Every day there's a new learning, a new add-on, a new collaboration. Nothing is cookie cutter or one-size-fits-all," said Achey. "The human capital, and the willingness to invest in people and process—you don't get that in many organizations. I'm not done thinking, I'm not done growing. I wanted to be part of something special, a firm that sees clients as family and not a number, and I found it at Fidelis."

Serving UHNWI, multi-generational families and family offices for more than 45 years, Achey is a respected investment strategist in the private banking industry. He recently departed U.S. Trust / Bank of America Private Bank, where he spent 30 years, most recently as Investment Strategist, supervising client assets in excess of $2 billion. Prior to U.S. Trust, he spent three years as a High-Net-Worth Portfolio Manager at Wells Fargo. He also spent five years as Head of Equity Research and Portfolio Management at Bethlehem Steel Pension Trust, overseeing $3 billion in internally managed assets, and five years before that at PNC Bank as a High-Net-Worth Portfolio Manager.

"Our firm specializes in surrounding clients with a team of practitioners of the art, with specialists in investing and estate planning that work together to deliver a comprehensive, team-based experience," said Ellis. "In my many years working with Herb, he has been an incredible buy-side analyst, and in addition to being an outstanding professional, he's an even better person."

"I've prided myself on going deep with clients; understanding their family structure, reaching everyone where they're at," added Achey. "I raised my kids on the idea of moral courage, doing the right thing when no one's watching, and being 'consistently good, not occasionally great.' There's no room for occasionally great in this business, and that's the kind of moral courage and consistent delivery I saw at Fidelis—it's why I joined."

To learn more about how Fidelis Capital coordinates, clarifies and simplifies financial affairs for UHNWIs, families and institutions, please visit fideliscapital.com.

About Fidelis Capital

Fidelis Capital is an advisor-owned wealth management firm dedicated to addressing the complex investment and planning needs of ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, and institutions. With more than 500 years of combined experience serving this clientele, Fidelis delivers a uniquely integrated, team-based approach to wealth planning, asset management and family office services. By coordinating, clarifying, and simplifying financial affairs, our team helps clients enjoy more of what money can't buy—time.

Founded by former private bankers from Wells Fargo and Bank of America, Fidelis is composed of industry veterans and thought leaders dedicated to delivering fully customized investment and planning solutions. Fidelis operates as an outsourced family office, offering a refined suite of services developed to effectively manage the highest level of client financial complexity.

Fidelis has offices in Tampa (FL), Dallas (TX), Washington, D.C., Greenwich (CT), St. Louis (MO), Charlotte (NC), and Cashiers (NC). For more information, visit our website or LinkedIn.

Advisory services offered through Fidelis Capital Partners, LLC, an Investment Adviser registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.

Contact:

William Ruben

Alpha Public Relations

[email protected]

Kelly Hartzell

Fidelis Capital

[email protected]

SOURCE Fidelis Capital Partners