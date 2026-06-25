Fidelis Care Celebrates 15th Anniversary of Free Unity Street Festivals with Summer Schedule

Events Across New York State promote community health and wellness and the importance of staying connected with friends and neighbors

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care, a statewide health plan with more than 2.4 million members in New York State and a Centene Corporation company, has announced dates for its annual Unity street festival series as part of its Here for Your Health campaign. The Unity events promote community health and wellness and the importance of staying connected with friends and neighbors. Beginning with the original "Unity in the Heights" event in 2011, the series has expanded across the state with a variety of local partners.

The events offer free and fun family activities including live music, face painting, health screenings, and giveaways. Special appearances by Fidelis Care's popular dinosaur mascot, Fidelisaurus, promote the importance of health insurance for children and families as well as regular checkups, exercise, and healthy eating. The events are made possible through partnerships with local police departments, community organizations, and healthcare providers, helping connect families with trusted resources and support in their neighborhoods.

"Unity festivals reflect the power of community coming together," said Fidelis Care Vice President of Sales and Marketing George Rodriguez. "By working alongside local police, community organizations, and healthcare providers for the past 15 years, we have created wonderful events that connect families with trusted resources and showcase that Fidelis Care is Here for Your Health."

Community partners echoed that commitment, highlighting the impact of Unity events on local families.

"Harmony Healthcare Long Island is proud to partner with Fidelis Care to bring the Unity event to Hempstead, where we can connect directly with families and support their health and well-being," said David Nemiroff, Harmony Healthcare Long Island President and CEO. "Events like this make it easier for residents to access preventive services, learn about available resources, and take simple steps toward healthier lives. We are committed to meeting people where they are and helping build a stronger, healthier community."

Here are the currently scheduled Fidelis Care Here for Your Health Unity festivals with more to be added:

Unity in Nassau – June 26

Unity in Troy — June 27

Unity in Westchester — July 17

Together in Harlem- July 27

Unity in the Bronx — August 14

Unity in Brooklyn — August 20

Unity in the Heights — August 22

Unity in Queens — August 22

Unity in The Falls (Buffalo/Niagara) August 28

Unity in Rockland — August 29

Unity in Staten Island — September 12

For more details on dates, times, and locations for each Here for Your Health Unity festival, check the Fidelis Care events calendar at fideliscare.org/events.

About Fidelis Care

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 2.4 million members statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. Follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fidelis-care, on Twitter at @fideliscare, Instagram at @fideliscare, and on Facebook at facebook.com/fideliscare. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

About Here for Your Health

The Fidelis Care Here for Your Health (HFYH) campaign reaffirms a commitment to the health of every New Yorker. The campaign highlights Fidelis Care's mission to ensure individuals receive care that is accessible, personalized, and comprehensive at every stage of life. Through strategic partnerships and community-based outreach, HFYH aims to connect New Yorkers with essential health services and resources that support physical, mental, and emotional well-being, while actively working to bridge gaps in care across communities.

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SOURCE Fidelis Care