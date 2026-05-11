Fidelis Care Awards $140,000 in 2026 Here for Your Health Behavioral Health Grants

Grants aimed at funding innovative solutions to overcome barriers to care for individuals with substance use disorders

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of National Mental Health Awareness Month, Fidelis Care, a statewide health plan with more than 2.4 million members in New York State and a Centene Corporation company, has awarded $140,000 in Here for Your Health behavioral health grants to eight healthcare providers and community organizations across New York State. This year's grant theme centers on innovative approaches to reducing barriers to care for individuals with substance use disorders, prioritizing programs that improve access, engagement, and continuity of care for underserved and historically marginalized populations.

Here for Your Health

The 2026 Fidelis Care Here for Your Health behavioral health grant recipients are:

The Here for Your Health behavioral health grants support initiatives that address persistent challenges such as stigma, care fragmentation, and health-related social needs that can prevent individuals from accessing or staying connected to substance use treatment and recovery services.

"Fidelis Care congratulates our grant recipients and applauds their commitment to developing new ideas and partnerships that help individuals and families move toward recovery," said Fidelis Care Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vincent Marchello. "People who face substance use disorders, especially in underserved communities, often encounter obstacles that delay or prevent them from getting help. This year's Here for Your Health behavioral health grants help fund innovative, community‑based approaches that strengthen care for people who need it most."

Value Network Inc. is a not-for-profit organization that supports more than 50 behavioral health, community-based, and health provider partners across Western New York through advocacy, data analytics, clinical strategies, quality improvement, and systems coordination. The Fidelis Care behavioral health grant supports a coordinated, technology-driven initiative to ensure individuals newly diagnosed with a substance use disorder receive rapid, lifesaving treatment. The project focuses on improving real-time connections to care for individuals identified in emergency departments and inpatient medical settings, where timely access to treatment is often limited.

"We are deeply grateful to Fidelis Care for honoring Value Network Inc. with this award," said Value Network Inc. CEO Andrea J. Wanat. "This funding strengthens our ability to work alongside our partners to better integrate behavioral and medical health care across the Western New York community and helps ensure that individuals identified with substance use disorder are connected to needed care and support as quickly as possible."

Wellcome Care Medical is a multi-specialty health center in Far Rockaway that provides integrated medical and behavioral health services to underserved communities. The Fidelis Care behavioral health grant supports the expansion of Wellcome Care's behavioral health programs through enhanced outreach, early screening, and more coordinated care. The program is designed to reduce barriers to substance use treatment by providing navigation services, telehealth access, transportation assistance, and community‑based education, strengthening engagement and continuity of behavioral health care and supporting long‑term recovery.

"We are grateful to Fidelis Care for investing in community‑driven solutions that strengthen access to behavioral health care," said Wellcome Care CEO and Medical Director Dr. Randi Nelson. "This funding allows us to remove common barriers to treatment, reach patients earlier, and provide the coordinated support they need to stay engaged in care and improve long‑term outcomes."

The National Alliance on Mental Illness says millions of adults in the U.S. experience mental health conditions each year, often alongside substance use disorders. In New York State alone, more than 3.2 million adults, about one in five, are living with a mental health condition, and nearly 783,000 experience a serious mental illness that significantly interferes with daily life. Research and public health data consistently show that individuals facing economic instability, housing insecurity, and limited access to coordinated care are at heightened risk for unmet behavioral health needs. Innovative, integrated approaches are critical to ensuring timely, effective, and person-centered care.

About Fidelis Care

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 2.4 million members statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. Follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fidelis-care, on X at @fideliscare, Instagram at @fideliscare, and on Facebook at facebook.com/fideliscare. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

About Here for Your Health

The Fidelis Care Here for Your Health (HFYH) campaign reaffirms a commitment to the health of every New Yorker. The campaign highlights Fidelis Care's mission to ensure individuals receive care that is accessible, personalized, and comprehensive at every stage of life. Through strategic partnerships and community-based outreach, HFYH aims to connect New Yorkers with essential health services and resources that support physical, mental, and emotional well-being, while actively working to bridge gaps in care across communities.

Media Contact

Dan Smith, Fidelis Care

[email protected]

(585) 233-0700

SOURCE Fidelis Care