Fidelis Care Urges Essential Plan 200-250 Members to Take Action to Stay Covered

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care, a statewide health plan with more than 2.4 million members in New York State and a Centene Corporation company, is encouraging members impacted by New York State's decision to end Essential Plan 200–250 to act now to remain insured in 2026.

New York State is ending Essential Plan 200-250 on June 30, 2026, because of federal funding changes. Approximately 450,000 individuals statewide will be impacted by the change, including about 140,000 Fidelis Care members. New York State has provided guidance on timing and transition steps, and Fidelis Care is focused on helping affected members understand their options and maintain continuous coverage. Depending on their circumstances, members may be eligible for Qualified Health Plans (Marketplace), Medicaid, or other Essential Plan options.

"Starting May 16, Essential Plan 200–250 members can begin enrolling for new health coverage, making now an important time to review their options and take the steps needed to stay insured," said Megan Woodward, Vice President of Retention at Fidelis Care. "We are here to help members understand their choices, meet important deadlines, and enroll in coverage that fits their needs and budget."

Fidelis Care offers Ambetter from Fidelis Care Qualified Health Plans, which have some of the lowest costs in New York State and provide comprehensive coverage, including preventive care, emergency and hospital services, mental health care, maternity and newborn care, prescription drugs, and access to doctors that members know and trust.

Ambetter from Fidelis Care plans also include extra benefits at no additional cost, such as:

A 24/7 Telemedicine Program with a $0 copay

Wellness Rewards for healthy activities

Ambetter Perks discounts

Fitness reimbursement

HSA-Compatible Bronze plans that can help cover healthcare costs

Fidelis Care is actively supporting members by helping them understand their eligibility and next steps, enroll in a new plan by the state deadline, find affordable coverage options, and access personalized assistance by phone, online, or in person.

Members are encouraged to carefully review their NY State of Health eligibility notice and act promptly to avoid a gap in coverage. To ensure coverage begins July 1, members must enroll in new coverage by June 15.

Support for Members Impacted by Essential Plan Changes

Help is available by calling 1-866-435-9521 (TTY: 711), visiting a local Fidelis Care community office or StreetSide mobile vehicle, or navigating to fideliscare.org/ep-changes for resources and enrollment support.

About Fidelis Care

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 2.4 million members statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. Follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fidelis-care, Instagram at @fideliscare, and on Facebook at facebook.com/fideliscare. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Fidelis Care