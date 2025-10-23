Fidelis Care Unveils New Statewide Campaign to Support the Unique Health Needs of Every Neighborhood

Here for Your Health initiative brings health-focused resources and support across New York State

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care, a statewide health plan with more than 2.4 million members in New York State and a Centene Corporation company, today announced the launch of its new Here for Your Health (HFYH) campaign, reaffirming its commitment to the health and well-being of every New Yorker. The campaign highlights Fidelis Care's mission to ensure individuals receive care that is accessible, personalized, and comprehensive at every stage of life. Through strategic partnerships and community-based outreach, HFYH aims to connect New Yorkers with essential health services and resources that support physical, mental, and emotional well-being, while actively working to bridge gaps in care across communities.

Here for Your Health

"Here for Your Health is more than a campaign, it's a reflection of our mission," said Mary Beth Maginn, Fidelis Care Senior Vice President of Population Health and Membership. "We believe everyone deserves access to the care and support they need to live a healthy life, and we're proud to invest in the people and programs that are making a difference every day. Whether it's through a trusted provider or community organization, we're here for the health of every New Yorker so they can live life to the fullest."

As part of its ongoing dedication to building healthier communities across New York State, Fidelis Care is proud to support the new HFYH campaign through a series of impactful, local initiatives in cities and towns across New York State.

Statewide Garden Partnerships: Fidelis Care is partnering with urban agriculture programs affiliated with the New York State Department of Agriculture Community Gardens Task Force with the goal of enhancing local food accessibility. These collaborations also support local wellness initiatives, reinforcing the importance of healthy living at the grassroots level. Campaign launch partners include GrowNYC , Capital Roots, Grassroots Gardens WNY, and Syracuse Grows.



GrowNYC Green Space Director Mike Rezny said, "We believe that every New Yorker deserves access to community gardens to connect neighbors with nature and nutritious food to support their physical and mental well-being. We can't do this work without the participation and support of partners like Fidelis Care. Together, we help keep New York neighborhoods greener, healthier, and thriving."

Funding will be awarded to community-based organizations and healthcare providers focused on reducing health disparities and improving outcomes in underserved populations. These grants are designed to empower local leaders and drive meaningful change in health equity. Upcoming grant cycles to highlight food security, maternal, rural, and behavioral health and will be distributed to partners across New York State through December 2026. Local Activation: The HFYH campaign launches this fall with a robust schedule of regional activations, including curated special events, grassroots community engagement initiatives, and strategic partnerships tailored to each area across New York State. These efforts aim to amplify visibility, foster local connections, and drive meaningful impact at the community level.

To help fulfill the promise of Here for Your Health, Fidelis Care representatives will offer culturally competent services that promote the importance of healthy living and amplify the message: Fidelis Care is here for the health of every New Yorker – no matter who they are, where they live, or what challenges they face. For more information, visit fideliscare.org/here-for-you.

About Fidelis Care

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 2.4 million members statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. Follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fidelis-care, Instagram at @fideliscare,

and on Facebook at facebook.com/fideliscare. For more information, call Fidelis Care at

1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

