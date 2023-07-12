Fidelis Cybersecurity Delivers Groundbreaking Active Directory Intercept™ for Fidelis Elevate Customers

Redefining Active Directory security and threat response

BETHESDA, Md., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Cybersecurity, a global leader in advanced cybersecurity solutions, released the new Fidelis Active Directory Intercept™, a unique capability that combines network detection and response, deception technology, and Active Directory (AD) security, as part of their Fidelis Network and Deception 9.6.1 product release.

Fidelis Active Directory Intercept - Now available as part of the Fidelis Elevate platform
Active Directory Intercept is the latest in groundbreaking cyber defenses delivered by Fidelis Cybersecurity that keeps customers ahead of adversaries. This unique solution provides insights into an organization's resources, enables rapid identification of AD issues, detects suspicious activities and active attacks on AD, and provides rich, contextual threat hunting intelligence to accelerate analysis and response.

"Nearly all organizations use Active Directory. It's widely targeted, and attacks against AD are growing significantly more sophisticated. Once an attacker finds their way inside, they're almost impossible to detect with most tools. Fidelis Active Directory Intercept delivers the layers of defense required to proactively detect, thwart, and respond to AD attacks—especially those attacks that might otherwise go unnoticed." said Chris Kubic, CISO at Fidelis Cybersecurity.

Current Fidelis Network customers can update to the latest release to gain immediate access to Active Directory Intercept.

Eric Moseman, President of Fidelis Cybersecurity stated, "The threat landscape constantly changes. Our strategy is to stay as many steps ahead as possible. Our innovative approach to Active Directory defense demonstrates our commitment to delivering proactive solutions that empower our customers to outmaneuver adversaries and secure their organization's most valuable assets."

For more information about Fidelis Active Directory Intercept, visit the EDUCenter.

About Fidelis Cybersecurity

Fidelis Cybersecurity®, the industry innovator in proactive cyber defense solutions, safeguards modern IT environments with unparalleled detection, deception, response, cloud security, and compliance capabilities. We offer full visibility across hybrid environments via deep, dynamic asset discovery, multi-faceted context, and continuous risk assessment. These features help minimize attackable surface areas, automate exposure prevention, threat detection, and incident response, and provide the context, accuracy, speed, and portability security professionals need to find and neutralize adversaries earlier in the attack lifecycle. With Fidelis Cybersecurity, organizations remain resilient through cyber-attacks and emerge stronger and more secure. Fidelis Cybersecurity is trusted by many top commercial, enterprise, and government agencies worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.fidelissecurity.com/.

