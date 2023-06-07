Fidelis Cybersecurity Unleashes the Power of Fidelis CloudPassage Halo Across Europe, Fueling Unprecedented Cloud Security Coverage

Fidelis CloudPassage Halo subscription now available in all EU countries.

BETHESDA, Md., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Cybersecurity, a global leader in advanced cybersecurity solutions, proudly announces the expanded availability of Fidelis CloudPassage Halo in Europe. This groundbreaking move ushers in a new era of cybersecurity excellence, empowering organizations across the continent to fortify their digital defenses like never before.

Fidelis Halo - Now protecting cloud-powered enterprises across the European Union
Fidelis Halo, renowned for its leading-edge cloud security and compliance capabilities, will now be accessible to European enterprises seeking to safeguard their infrastructure against the evolving landscape of cyber threats. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Fidelis Cybersecurity's mission to deliver world-class cybersecurity solutions to organizations worldwide.

With Fidelis Halo, businesses operating in Europe can now embrace the cloud with confidence, knowing that their critical assets and sensitive data are shielded by the industry's most robust security measures. This comprehensive cloud security platform offers an array of powerful features, including real-time intrusion detection, automated compliance monitoring, continuous workload protection, and seamless CI/CD pipeline integration, ensuring holistic security across public, private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

By expanding Fidelis Halo to Europe, Fidelis Cybersecurity reaffirms its unwavering commitment to equipping organizations with the tools needed to combat sophisticated cyber threats. The company's relentless pursuit of innovation and industry-leading expertise solidifies its position as a trusted partner in safeguarding critical infrastructure, sensitive data, and invaluable intellectual property.

"Europe represents a vital market for Fidelis Cybersecurity, and we are thrilled to extend the availability of Fidelis CloudPassage Halo to organizations across the continent," said Eric Moseman, President of Fidelis Cybersecurity

As organizations face an ever-evolving threat landscape, Fidelis Cybersecurity remains at the forefront of combating cybercrime. Through its relentless commitment to technological excellence and unwavering dedication to customer success, Fidelis Cybersecurity continues to revolutionize the way organizations defend against advanced cyber threats.

For more information about Fidelis Halo and Fidelis Cybersecurity's expanded presence in Europe, please visit www.fidelissecurity.com.

About Fidelis Cybersecurity

Fidelis Cybersecurity®, the industry innovator in proactive cyber defense solutions, safeguards modern IT environments with unparalleled detection, deception, response, cloud security, and compliance capabilities. We offer full visibility across hybrid environments via deep, dynamic asset discovery, multi-faceted context, and continuous risk assessment. These features help minimize attackable surface areas, automate exposure prevention, threat detection, and incident response, and provide the context, accuracy, speed, and portability security professionals need to find and neutralize adversaries earlier in the attack lifecycle. With Fidelis Cybersecurity, organizations remain resilient through cyber-attacks and emerge stronger and more secure. Fidelis Cybersecurity is trusted by many top commercial, enterprise, and government agencies worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.fidelissecurity.com/.

