Fidelis Group Holdings Announces New Management Structure

COVINGTON, La., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Group Holdings, LLC (FGH), a leading provider of marine insurance coverage and services, announced a new senior management structure for the company and its subsidiaries, Continental Underwriters, Ltd. (CU), Fidelis Marine Underwriters, LLC (FM) and Fidelis Claims Service, LLC (FCS). The changes are designed to build upon the successful business model and core legacy established over the company's 50-year history while strategically positioning it for future growth.

Under the new structure, H. Elder Brown Jr. has been named Chairman of Fidelis Group. He previously served as President and CEO of Fidelis Group and Fidelis Marine, and Chairman of Continental Underwriters.

H. Elder Brown III has been named CEO of Fidelis Group. Previously, he served as Vice President of Fidelis Group and its subsidiaries, Fidelis Marine and Continental Underwriters.

L. Baldwin Brown has been named Chief Underwriting Officer of Fidelis Marine. He previously served as Executive Vice President.

Teddy B. Boone has been named Chief Administrative Officer of Continental Underwriters. Previously, he served as President and CEO.

The changes come as Fidelis Group marks its 50th year in business. Brown's father, Elder Brown Sr., founded Continental Underwriters in 1970 in New Orleans, Louisiana. In recent years, the company has expanded into New York, Chicago, Houston, Knoxville and Seattle.

With six offices across the U.S. serving both domestic and international clients, Fidelis Group has added multiple product lines, while also diversifying its employee talent.

"These management changes are part of an overall vision and plan for continued growth," says Brown Jr. "We're doing it in a way that preserves our institutional knowledge and our corporate culture."

About Fidelis Group Holdings

With headquarters in Covington, Louisiana, Fidelis Group Holdings, LLC is a leading provider of specialty insurance products for primary and excess marine liabilities, ocean cargo, hull and machinery, and inland marine insurance for business owners, vessel operators, ship builders, terminal operators, fleet operators, stevedores, cargo handlers, marine contractors, warehousemen, distributors, manufacturers, shippers, logistics operators, armored cars, fine arts and other specialty businesses. FGH provides underwriting, broker services, claims management and loss control assistance for its clients. The company's subsidiary, Continental Underwriters, Ltd., also represents a number of highly rated insurers.

