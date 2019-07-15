Fidelis Group Holdings, LLC Hires Mark Taylor as Senior Claims Manager

COVINGTON, La., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Group Holdings, LLC (FGH), with its subsidiary Continental Underwriters, Ltd. (CU) and Fidelis Claims Service, LLC (FCS) today announced the hiring of Mr. Mark Taylor to the position of Senior Manager of its Claims Division. In this role, Taylor will provide additional leadership to FCS and will be based in their Covington, Louisiana headquarters.

"It is my pleasure to welcome Mark to our group," said H. Elder Brown Jr., Chairman of FGH. "Mark's accomplished background further enhances our commitment to providing our valued clientele with industry leading claims management."

Taylor comes to FCS with an impressive 13-year career in the insurance industry, specializing in Marine, LHWCA, Auto Liability, General Liability, Workers Compensation and Trucking. He most recently served as Vice President of Claims for The Gray Insurance Company. Taylor graduated with honors from Southeastern Louisiana University, earned his law degree from Loyola Law School and received his MPA from Louisiana State University.

Mark Taylor: mtaylor@fidelismarine.com | 844-879-9686 ext. 134

Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, Fidelis Group Holdings, LLC is a leading provider of specialty insurance products with emphasis on primary and excess marine liabilities, ocean cargo, hull and machinery and inland marine insurance for business owners, vessel operators, ship builders, terminal operators, fleet operators, stevedores, cargo handlers, marine contractors, warehousemen, distributors, manufacturers, shippers, logistics operators, armored cars, fine arts and other specialty businesses. FGH provides underwriting, broker services, claims management and loss control assistance for its clients. The Company's subsidiary, Continental Underwriters, Ltd., ( http://cultd.com/ ) also represents a number of highly rated insurers.

