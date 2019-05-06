Fidelis Group Holdings, LLC Hires Peter Knowles as Senior Vice President of West Coast Operations

COVINGTON, La., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Group Holdings, LLC (FGH), with its subsidiary Continental Underwriters, Ltd., announced today the hiring of Mr. Peter Knowles as Senior Vice President of West Coast Operations. Mr. Knowles will also be a Senior Underwriter within the group's Brown Water Hull and Liabilities product lines and will be based in their Seattle, Washington office.

"Peter's extensive marine background and wide-ranging relationships along the West Coast marketplace will play an integral role in shaping the company's future. We welcome Peter to the FGH family as we continue our efforts to uphold a client-focused culture that sets the industry standard for professional and technical excellence," said H. Elder Brown Jr., Chairman of FGH.

Mr. Knowles comes to FGH with over thirty (30) years of experience in the marine industry, most recently as President of KALM Seas Insurance, Inc. Before joining KALM, he was National Hull and Liability Manager of XL Catlin, and Regional Manager of RLI Marine, respectively. Additionally, he is a graduate of DePaul University in Chicago, Illinois.

