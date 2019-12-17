Fidelis Group Holdings Makes Key Leadership Changes in Claims Division

COVINGTON, La., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Group Holdings, LLC (FGH), a leading provider of marine insurance coverage and services, has made three key promotions in its claims division, Fidelis Claims Service, LLC (FCS).

Christian Kelly has been named Head of Claims. An attorney with more than 15 years of experience in marine, energy, property, space, cyber and other non-marine claims, Kelly joined Fidelis Group in 2017 as Senior Director of the claims division. He earned a law degree with honors from Anglia Ruskin University in England and a master's degree in European Union law from the University of Essex in England.

Mark Taylor, who previously served as Senior Claims Manager, has been named Senior Director of Marine Liability Claims. Also an attorney, Taylor specialized in marine, LHWCA, auto liability, general liability, workers' comp and trucking insurance before joining Fidelis Group in mid-2019. He earned a law degree from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law and a master's of public administration from Louisiana State University.

Dustin Goodwin, who previously served as Claims Director, has been named Senior Director of Hull and Machinery Claims. Goodwin, a twenty-five year claims professional joined Fidelis Group in 2010. He is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and is a former member of the United States Coast Guard, who served in the White House under President George Bush, Sr. while in the Honor Guard.

"Claims services are a vital part of our company, and these three individuals are among the industry's most knowledgeable," says CEO H. Elder Brown III. "All three have worked to bolster our claims division, positioning it for continued growth."

About Fidelis Group Holdings

With headquarters in Covington, Louisiana, Fidelis Group Holdings, LLC is a leading provider of specialty insurance products for primary and excess marine liabilities, ocean cargo, hull and machinery, and inland marine insurance for business owners, vessel operators, ship builders, terminal operators, fleet operators, stevedores, cargo handlers, marine contractors, warehousemen, distributors, manufacturers, shippers, logistics operators, armored cars, fine arts and other specialty businesses. FGH provides underwriting, broker services, claims management and loss control assistance for its clients. The company's subsidiary, Continental Underwriters, Ltd., also represents a number of highly rated insurers.

