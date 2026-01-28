Fidelis New Energy and 8090 Industries Launch American Intelligence & Power Corporation, a Premier AI Infrastructure Platform, with Strategic Support from LuminArx Capital Management

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis New Energy and 8090 Industries today announced the launch of American Intelligence & Power Corporation (AIP Corp), a purpose-built platform established to develop, own, and operate large-scale, fully integrated AI infrastructure and power microgrids designed to deliver high-reliability power solutions for hyperscale and enterprise data center customers.

The launch reflects more than three years of development led by Fidelis and is anchored by the Monarch Compute Campus (Monarch), AIP Corp's flagship development in Mason County, West Virginia. Monarch is designed as a multi-phase, utility-grade AI compute and onsite power platform engineered for speed of deployment, scalability, and resilient operational performance.

AIP Corp was launched by Fidelis New Energy with 8090 Industries as a founding strategic partner, and is backed by LuminArx Capital Management and other strategic investors.

The Monarch Compute Campus Blueprint: An 8 GW AI Microgrid Platform

Monarch is a purpose-built infrastructure platform designed explicitly to support AI-driven workloads that require consistent power quality, rapid responsiveness, and continuous-duty performance at scale.

Designed with 8 GW of planned generation capacity, Monarch is structured as a fully integrated, behind-the-meter energy and compute ecosystem intended to deliver:

Accelerated time-to-market for AI infrastructure deployment

High availability power performance, including the ability to manage extreme load variability characteristic of advanced AI compute

Utility-grade reliability and resilience for mission-critical compute operations

Sovereign operational control to support the requirements of security-sensitive and latency-sensitive workloads

Monarch is strategically located to support rapid, scalable deployment of AI infrastructure, with proximity to major data center markets and key digital and industrial growth corridors. The site benefits from robust fiber connectivity, multi-modal logistics advantages including rail access and proximity to a major U.S. inland port and logistics corridor, and industrial water access to enable large-scale operations and long-term resiliency planning. Monarch is also positioned to leverage the Appalachian Basin's abundant natural gas supply through access to multiple pipeline laterals, supporting long-term fuel reliability and supply diversity.

Monarch's integrated design combines commercially proven, fast-response natural gas generation with battery energy storage systems to maintain power quality and deliver load-following performance for highly dynamic AI compute workloads. The system was developed using the patent-pending FidelisAIsland™ optimization approach, which integrates equipment selection and operating parameters to minimize cost and environmental impacts while responding to the extreme load swings associated with AI data centers.

Monarch is being developed with strong environmental performance in mind and is designed to comply with applicable air permitting requirements. Critically, Monarch is a fully self-supplied, behind-the-meter power platform and will not increase rates or add costs for existing residential, commercial, or industrial utility customers.

Unique Legislative Framework and Energy Leadership

Monarch is authorized under West Virginia House Bill 2014 (HB2014) as its own islanded utility with special microgrid status, reflecting Governor Patrick Morrisey's vision to unlock West Virginia's energy resources to support U.S. competitiveness in artificial intelligence, advanced computing, and next-generation industrial development.

The policy foundation builds on earlier microgrid legislative action initiated under former Governor Jim Justice, with sustained federal support from Senator Shelley Moore Capito and former Senator Joe Manchin. Together, these efforts align state-led energy innovation with national priorities in technology leadership, security, and infrastructure resilience.

The HB2014 framework provides regulatory clarity designed to enable the speed of execution required to mobilize American energy at AI-scale while protecting existing utility customers.

Leadership and Strategic Partner Commentary

"AIP Corp was deliberately designed as an infrastructure-first platform focused on execution, reliability, and scale," said Daniel Shapiro, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AIP Corp. "Governor Morrisey's leadership, together with sustained state and federal support, created the regulatory clarity required to rapidly mobilize American energy in support of national AI leadership and data sovereignty."

Rayyan Islam, Co-Founder and General Partner of 8090 Industries, added, "AI leadership is not a software problem. It is an energy and infrastructure problem. The next chapter of American power will be measured in intelligence produced and electrons delivered. AIP will deliver a repeatable model for integrated power and compute infrastructure at national strategic scale, beginning with Monarch as its flagship site. Monarch's unique microgrid utility status enables the speed, control, and scale required for AI-grade infrastructure – a blueprint for future projects across the country and built by a team in Fidelis that has developed, financed, and operated some of the continent's largest power, fuels, and midstream assets over the last two decades. We could not be prouder to be a founding strategic partner in AIP and to help build this platform alongside Fidelis."

"We are excited to partner with AIP Corp and 8090 Industries to help bring innovative solutions to the growing compute and energy needs of the AI-led industrial renaissance," said Gideon Berger, CEO of LuminArx. "We believe that a combination of thoughtful management, regulatory support, and flexible capital are necessary to address our nation's critical infrastructure gaps. This partnership demonstrates how meaningful progress can be made with the right stewardship and capital."

Executive Leadership and Advisory Board

AIP Corp is led by the executive team responsible for developing Monarch and is supported by an experienced Advisory Board with deep expertise across power generation, utilities, hyperscale infrastructure delivery, project finance, and security-focused operations.

Collectively, AIP Corp's leadership includes senior experience across global EPC execution, infrastructure capital markets, utility-scale development, and hyperscale compute environments. Former leadership and advisory roles include experience with organizations such as Quanta Services, The Shaw Group, Stone & Webster, GE Capital, SunPower, Jacobs, Worley, Kiewit, Entergy, Jefferies, Vinson & Elkins, First Infrastructure Capital Advisors, as well as senior and advisory roles involving FERC, Microsoft, and Meta.

AIP Corp Executive Officers include:

Daniel Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer

Chief Executive Officer Bengt Jarlsjo, President and Chief Operating Officer

President and Chief Operating Officer Gardner Boulmay, Chief Commercial Officer

Chief Commercial Officer Brett Buchanan, Chief Financial Officer

Chief Financial Officer Byron Best, Chief Technology Officer

Chief Technology Officer Pete Hollis, Chief Development Officer

Chief Development Officer Robert Wolosyn, Chief Delivery Officer

Chief Delivery Officer Sanjeev Menon, Chief Asset Officer

Chief Asset Officer Michael McGown, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

AIP Corp Advisory Board members include:

Doug Mouton , former Vice President of Global Data Center Construction at Microsoft and former Senior Engineering Lead for Data Center Design and Construction at Meta, with leadership experience delivering hyperscale data center infrastructure globally.

, former Vice President of Global Data Center Construction at Microsoft and former Senior Engineering Lead for Data Center Design and Construction at Meta, with leadership experience delivering hyperscale data center infrastructure globally. Major General James A. Hoyer , former Adjutant General of West Virginia who led the state's Joint Interagency Task Force across multiple emergency response operations, with extensive experience directing statewide emergency management and strengthening critical infrastructure resilience.

, former Adjutant General of West Virginia who led the state's Joint Interagency Task Force across multiple emergency response operations, with extensive experience directing statewide emergency management and strengthening critical infrastructure resilience. Nora Mead Brownell , former Commissioner of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) (2001–2006) and co-founder of ESPY Energy Solutions, with extensive experience in U.S. power markets, utility regulation, and large-scale energy infrastructure policy.

, former Commissioner of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) (2001–2006) and co-founder of ESPY Energy Solutions, with extensive experience in U.S. power markets, utility regulation, and large-scale energy infrastructure policy. James F. O'Neil III, former President and Chief Executive Officer of Quanta Services, with extensive leadership experience across utility-scale electric power infrastructure, execution at scale, and operational delivery for critical grid and energy construction programs.

About American Intelligence & Power Corporation (AIP Corp)

American Intelligence & Power Corporation is a next-generation AI infrastructure company building large-scale, fully integrated power and compute platforms purpose-built for intelligence workloads. AIP develops, owns, and operates high-reliability, onsite energy and microgrid systems designed to support hyperscale and enterprise data center customers requiring continuous-duty performance, rapid deployment, and sovereign operational control. Anchored by its flagship Monarch Compute Campus in West Virginia, AIP is establishing a repeatable national model for AI power infrastructure that pairs utility-grade generation, energy storage, and advanced controls into purpose-built AI platforms. AIP is evaluating additional sites across the United States to replicate this strategy and expand reliable, scalable power capacity for the AI economy. For more information, visit www.AIPCorp.com.

About Fidelis New Energy

Fidelis New Energy is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on developing and deploying integrated solutions across power generation, low-carbon fuels, and carbon management. Fidelis originates, develops, and invests in large-scale projects that support industrial growth, energy reliability, and emissions reduction through commercially proven technologies and disciplined execution. Fidelis is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.fidelisinfra.com.

About 8090 Industries

8090 Industries backs today's industrialists building the physical foundations of the next century. The firm partners with founders and industrial operators to scale category-defining companies across energy, manufacturing, national security and computing. Beyond capital, 8090 delivers deep industrial relationships and hands-on development capabilities to help structure, finance, and execute large-scale systems—real assets, real infrastructure, and enduring industrial enterprises. As a founding strategic partner to American Intelligence & Power Corporation, 8090 worked alongside Fidelis New Energy to form AIP as a purpose-built, national-scale platform for integrated power and compute infrastructure. For more information, visit www.8090industries.com.

About LuminArx Capital Management

LuminArx Capital Management is a global alternative investment manager focused on providing innovative, flexible, and strategic capital solutions. The firm targets consistent returns across market environments, prioritizing downside protection, retaining upside participation, and maintaining minimal correlation with traditional markets. LuminArx leverages a diverse ecosystem of relationships across banks, corporations, governments, and insurance companies, and partners with leading institutional investors across the globe. For more information, visit www.luminarx.com.

