Fidelis New Energy selects Battelle Carbon Services as its Subsurface Contractor for Carbon Capture and Sequestration in Support of the Mountaineer GigaSystem™ Hydrogen Project in West Virginia

Fidelis New Energy® has engaged Battelle for its subsurface CCS expertise to support its world-class carbon sequestration project in West Virginia.

HOUSTON, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis New Energy has selected Battelle Carbon Services, a leader in commercial carbon storage site development, to drill and collect stratigraphic test well data, acquire seismic data and to submit multiple Class VI sequestration permit applications in West Virginia. This program is for the safe and permanent sequestration of carbon dioxide from Fidelis' Mountaineer GigaSystem™ project in Mason County, West Virginia. Fidelis has been collaborating with Battelle since 2021. Going forward, the parties will continue to work together leveraging the extensive subsurface experience of both parties from developing carbon sequestration assets in Appalachia and other regions.

Rendering of the Mountaineer GigaSystem™ including Hyperscale Carbon Neutral Data Centers providing both production and consumption of lifecycle carbon neutral hydrogen (PRNewsfoto/Fidelis New Energy, LLC)

Battelle is well positioned to continue to assist Fidelis in developing the subsurface components of the carbon sequestration project as it builds on its deep experience gained through numerous other projects. For example, Battelle provided expertise and services for geologic characterization, modeling, injection, and monitoring throughout a multi-phased program from 2002 to 2017 at American Electric Power's Mountaineer Plant in New Haven, West Virginia. Among other things, this project evaluated the geologic storage options and feasibility in the region, some of which were demonstrated during the operational phase of the 20 MWe product validation facility when 37,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide was permanently sequestered. Additionally, Battelle leads the Midwest Regional Carbon Initiative (MRCI, www.midwestccus.org) which is a US Department of Energy funded program comprised of team members from multiple state geological surveys, academic institutions, and industry with the aim to advance Carbon Capture Utilization and Sequestration ("CCUS") acceptance and deployment in 20 states across the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and New England regions. This extensive experience has also led to formation of Battelle's Carbon Services Division, to enable commercial deployment of geologic storage projects nationally (www.battelle.org/markets/industry/energy/carbon-storage-solutions).

Battelle is also the prime applicant for the Appalachian Region Clean Hydrogen Hub ("ARCH2", https://www.arch2hub.com/). Fidelis selection of Battelle expands the collaboration between two key players of ARCH2, a regional clean hydrogen hub that brings together private industry, state and local government, academic and technology institutions, NGOs, and communities to catalyze a clean hydrogen ecosystem across the Northern Appalachia Region.

Fidelis recently announced the Mountaineer GigaSystem™ and the Monarch Cloud Campus. The Mountaineer GigaSystem is a lifecycle carbon neutral hydrogen production facility using the FidelisH2® technologies, a novel hydrogen production pathway, using natural gas and renewable energy. The Monarch Cloud Campus is a hyperscale carbon neutral data center park that would use the net-zero hydrogen produced with the FidelisH2 technologies for powering and cooling the data centers. The firm plans high impact greenhouses that Fidelis' CO2PowerGrow™ technologies that utilize captured waste heat and a portion of the captured CO 2 from the Mountaineer net-zero hydrogen production facility, and the Monarch data centers as inputs to lower the cost of food production in co-located greenhouses.

"We are excited to expand our current collaboration with Battelle in Appalachia. Battelle is a well-known name with nearly a century of applied science experience including in the energy sector. Battelle, combined with Fidelis project development, financing, construction, and operational expertise puts West Virginia on a path to become a leader in the utilization of carbon capture and sequestration." said Pete Hollis, Senior Vice President and Global Head of CCUS of Fidelis.

"Battelle is proud to work with Fidelis on this important program for the Appalachian region," said Neeraj Gupta, Battelle's technical director for carbon management. "This builds on the great work supported by the DOE and other partners to advance carbon management initiatives in the area, demonstrating progress towards deployment."

About Fidelis New Energy

Fidelis New Energy, LLC is an energy transition company driving decarbonization through investments in renewable fuels, low or negative carbon intensity products, and carbon capture and storage in Europe and the United States of America. Fidelis utilizes an "all of the above" energy philosophy with a focus on reducing carbon intensity by innovating new technologies through the integration of proven technologies.

Fidelis New Energy is headquartered in Houston, Texas with offices in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Copenhagen, Denmark. Fidelis also has a portfolio of patent pending technologies providing climate benefits through the innovative integration of proven technologies. To learn more about Fidelis and its technologies, including FidelisH2®, H2PowerCool™, and CO2PowerGrow™ please visit http://www.fidelisnewenergy.com/.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

Contact

For more information contact Katy Delaney at (614) 424-7208 or at [email protected] or contact T.R. Massey at (614) 424-5544 or at [email protected].

SOURCE Fidelis New Energy, LLC