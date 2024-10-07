Fidelity Building Services Group Expands into Maine with the Acquisition of Nason Mechanical Systems

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity Building Services Group (Fidelity), one of the nation's leading providers of HVAC/Mechanical Services, Building Automation, and Energy Solutions, is pleased to announce its continued Northeast expansion with the acquisition of Nason Mechanical Systems, a full-service mechanical contractor based in Auburn, Maine. This strategic acquisition further strengthens Fidelity's presence and service capabilities in the region.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nason Mechanical Systems to the Fidelity family," says Dave Lanphar, LEED AP, CEO/Partner of Fidelity. "As we continue to expand our presence across the Northeast, Nason Mechanical Systems' forward-thinking approach, along with their strong commitment to client care and Team Member development, will be instrumental in driving our growth into the future. We're excited to collaborate with President Todd Gagne and his team as we embark on this next chapter together."

Founded in 1933, Nason Mechanical Systems has built a long-standing reputation as a trusted provider of commercial and industrial heating, cooling, piping, and plumbing systems and services throughout Central and Southern Maine. What began as a family-run operation evolved into a company known for its expertise, reliability, and a highly motivated team of skilled field technicians. Their team's dedication to collaboration, innovation, and flexibility has been a driving force behind Nason Mechanical Systems' decades of success. Today, Nason Mechanical Systems serves a diverse client base across key sectors, including healthcare, education, industrial, food service, and commercial markets.

"Partnering with Fidelity is the next step in the evolution of Nason Mechanical Systems," says President Todd Gagne, PE. "Since our founding, our philosophy has always been to add value through collaboration, creative solutions, and clear communication. With Fidelity's support, we can continue to provide and expand the services we've been known for throughout Maine."

About Fidelity Building Services Group

Fidelity Building Services Group (Fidelity) is one of the nation's leading providers of HVAC/Mechanical Services, Building Automation, and Energy Solutions. Our best-in-class product and service offerings include HVAC/Mechanical, Energy & Sustainability, Building Automation & Integration, and Emergency Power for Commercial/Industrial, Mission-Critical, Government, Education, and Healthcare markets. Fidelity leaders are some of the most highly regarded individuals in the service, construction, and engineering communities. Collectively, we share a commitment to advancing the cause of building energy efficiencies, sustainable energy solutions, and service excellence.

In 1945, Fidelity was founded as a full-service mechanical engineering, contracting, and service company that introduced air conditioning, refrigeration, and process cooling to a new marketplace. The advent of air conditioning went on to revolutionize the entire building industry, and Fidelity has been on the leading edge ever since. Today, through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, the Fidelity geographic footprint has grown beyond the Mid-Atlantic, extending throughout the United States. We have over 2,600 Team Members, more than 70 locations serving 30 states, and over 75 years of excellence delivering Proactive, World-Class Service.

About Nason Mechanical Systems

Nason Mechanical Systems, A Fidelity Company, is a full-service HVAC/Mechanical Services contractor based in Auburn, Maine. Nason Mechanical Systems serves clients in medical, educational, industrial, food service, and commercial markets, with a focus on service and maintenance, as well as specializing in design-build solutions, energy efficiency, and high-pressure steam plant management. Nason Mechanical Systems is committed to delivering tailored services through strong collaboration, clear communication, and a client-centered approach.

The Nason Mechanical Systems team brings extensive experience, collectively holding over 130 professional licenses and certifications. We take pride in developing long-term partnerships with our clients and continually investing in Team Member training to stay at the forefront of industry innovations.

