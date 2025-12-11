Fidelity Building Services Group Expands with the Acquisition of St. Johns Air

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity Building Services Group (Fidelity) , one of the nation's leading providers of HVAC/Mechanical Services, Building Automation, Emergency Power, and Energy Solutions, announces our expansion into the Northeast Florida and South Georgia markets with the acquisition of St. Johns Air , a trusted provider of HVAC and refrigeration services for commercial and industrial facilities. This addition marks another major milestone in Fidelity's strategic growth plan and showcases our continued success of developing and investing in premier partnerships with top-tier service organizations nationwide.

"We are thrilled to welcome the St. Johns Air team into the Fidelity family," says Dave Lanphar, CEO/Partner of Fidelity. "Our high-level acquisition approach is rooted in collaboration and designed to support long-term growth. St. Johns Air demonstrates the integrity, customer-first mentality, and operational excellence we look for in our partners. Their strong reputation and technical capabilities in HVAC and refrigeration services make them an ideal addition to our national platform, strengthening our presence in the Florida and Georgia markets while enhancing our ability to serve clients across this region and beyond."

With a long-standing commitment to customer service, technical excellence, and a team-centered culture, St. Johns Air has earned the trust of their clients. Their services include preventive maintenance, repair and replacement, environmental testing, and construction retrofits for industries including industrial manufacturing, utilities, schools, financial institutions, retail, data centers, municipalities, and more. Their expertise in these key focus areas makes St. Johns Air an ideal fit for Fidelity's expansion initiatives.

"We're excited to begin this new chapter with Fidelity," says Derek Krzywonski, President/Partner of St. Johns Air. "This partnership allows us to continue building on our legacy of providing outstanding service, while gaining the resources and support of a nationally recognized organization. Together, we'll be able to expand opportunities for our Team Members and deliver even greater value to the clients and communities we serve."

About Fidelity Building Services Group

Fidelity Building Services Group (Fidelity) is one of the nation's leading providers of HVAC/Mechanical Services, Building Automation, Emergency Power, and Energy Solutions serving the Commercial/Industrial, Mission-Critical, Government, Education, and Healthcare markets. Fidelity's leaders are some of the most highly regarded individuals in the service, construction, and engineering communities. Collectively, we share a commitment to advancing the cause of building energy efficiencies, sustainable energy solutions, and service excellence.

Founded in 1945 as a full-service mechanical engineering, contracting, and service company, Fidelity helped introduce air conditioning and process cooling to a new marketplace. Today, through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, Fidelity has expanded our geographic footprint to more than 75 locations throughout the United States. With over 80 years of excellence and 3,000 Team Members, Fidelity remains obsessed with delivering Proactive, World-Class Service.

About St. Johns Air

St. Johns Air, A Fidelity Company, is a trusted provider of HVAC and refrigeration services for commercial and industrial clients throughout North Florida and South Georgia. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, with an additional office in Orlando, St. Johns Air specializes in preventive maintenance, repair and replacement, rebuild and restoration, construction retrofits, air balancing, and environmental remediation and testing.

Dedicated to integrity, accountability, and customer satisfaction, St. Johns Air serves a wide range of industries, including industrial manufacturing, warehouse distribution, utilities, schools, financial institutions, data centers, municipalities, and retail.

SOURCE Fidelity Building Services Group