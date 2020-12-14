Fidelity Communications Extends COVID-19 Relief Efforts Through December 2021

SULLIVAN, Mo., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity Communications today announced it will extend relief measures to help those in need stay connected to the internet while working and learning from home, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the communities it serves.

The company will extend the availability of its 15 Mbps residential internet plan for $10 per month for the first three months of srvice to help low income families and those most impacted from coronavirus challenges, such as seniors and college students through December 31, 2021.

Other actions being taken by the company include:

Extending access to free public WiFi hotspots across its footprint through the end of 2021 in order to keep individuals and communities connected during the crisis.

Partnering with communities, hospitals, medical centers and other essential institutions in addressing their unique broadband connection needs and challenges.

Continuing to evaluate and assess additional relief measures based on the evolving nature of the virus.

"We recognize that broadband service is critical - now more than ever," said Julie Laulis, President and CEO. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to closing the digital divide and ensuring our customers and communities have access to the fastest and most reliable internet service so they can continue working, learning and connecting virtually to family, friends and entertainment during these difficult times."

About Fidelity Communications

Fidelity Communications is a leading broadband communications provider and part of the Cable One family of brands, which serves more than 950,000 residential and business customers in 21 states. Fidelity provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service.

SOURCE Fidelity Communications