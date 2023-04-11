Fidelity International Launches Metaverse Experience, Developed by TerraZero Technologies, Inc., to Encourage Financial Literacy in the Digital Age

TerraZero Technologies, Inc. collaborated with Fidelity International to deploy a state-of-the-art metaverse activation in the Decentraland Metaverse, and beyond;





The activation covers 64-parcels ( 16,384 m 2 ), multiple stories and gamified elements, as well as an AR activation on Instagram;





Named "The Fidelity International Campus", the open environment features a wardrobe of 16 wearables, multiple minted-out NFT drops, multi-story "Discover Fidelity" and "Social Mobility" galleries, and an interactive "The Game of Life" experience;





The collaboration served Fidelity International and TerraZero Technologies to ensure Web3 security measures, protecting NFT claims and the entire Metaverse experience as a safe space for users.

VANCOUVER, BC and LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - TerraZero Technologies, Inc. ("TerraZero"), a technologies products and services firm and in-house creative studio, in collaboration with Fidelity International ("Fidelity") has completed and deployed a 64-parcel activation to the Decentraland Metaverse, marking Fidelity's first major step into the Metaverse and Web3 together.

The new Metaverse experience within Decentraland aims to encourage financial literacy and educate users on the importance of financial planning, money management and investing.

The Fidelity International Campus in the Decentraland Metaverse (CNW Group/TerraZero Technologies Inc.)

Brandon F. Johnson, Co-COO and Chief Experience Officer at TerraZero sees these virtual environments as technologies which can intervene where more attention is needed, "Fidelity International is bringing financial literacy to young people, creating opportunity for equity and equality for future generations. This experience and those which follow will serve as a global point of entry for people who want to set themselves up for success. This is a genuine instance of intervention where modern education models have lacked for decades. If we're going to truly change the world for the better, let's democratize access to resources which can help people succeed not just tomorrow, but for their entire lives."

The project, between TerraZero and Fidelity, saw stakeholders from North America, the UK, India, and Hong Kong, lend their guidance towards the development process. Pushing the boundaries beyond the conventional aesthetics found within Decentraland, the activation showcases high-end original design work, branded video content, and custom music.

Gibson Price, Studio Director at TerraZero writes, "Cultivating a dynamic and collaborative environment allowed our team of artists, architects, animators and game designers to create a compelling metaverse experience that blended education with entertainment. Our goal was to provide memorable moments that would keep people engaged and coming back for more, and I am proud to say we achieved that with Fidelity International."

The Wearable collection, as the Fidelity activation goes live alongside Metaverse Fashion Week, features 16 different diverse and inclusive wearables as rewards for visiting the experience and playing "The Game of Life". The Wearables themselves are simultaneously worn by non-playable characters within the experience which navigate around the buildings and greet users, in addition to a Fidelity Brand Ambassador who engages with each user throughout the experience. From a Wizard to a Deep-Sea Scuba Diver, Basketball Player, Photographer, and many other options, TerraZero and Fidelity are empowering users to express themselves and dress how they want in the Metaverse.

Even more, to bridge the story of the activation across multiple platforms, TerraZero collaborated with Vega Studios on an AR filter for Fidelity's Instagram, and Fidelity opened a subreddit for the activation.

Ryan Kieffer, Co-COO and Chief Metaverse Officer sees value in helping enterprise companies carry their stories across multiple platforms, "Having a trusted financial institution like Fidelity International embrace Metaversal technologies further cements the space as the standard of the future. TerraZero will continue to work with companies, brands, and consumers to bring the best possible experience available today and position them to be ready for the experiences of tomorrow."

One of the first experiences of its kind launched by a global asset manager, The Fidelity International Campus is a unique digital space in the metaverse that is designed to offer a fun and engaging experience for users to learn more about investing and financial planning through interactive games, galleries, and experiences such as The Game of Life, Social Mobility Gallery, and the Discover Fidelity building.

The Social Mobility Gallery exemplifies Fidelity's efforts in building better financial futures through supporting social mobility, and even gives users an opportunity to mint NFTs along the way. The limited-edition NFTs were created in collaboration with students from School 21 in Stratford, London.

Utilizing Decentraland and TerraZero's analytics modules, Fidelity will take away significant learnings about the experience, underscoring the efficacy of the activation and create opportunities for future engagement—all without requiring personal information from users.

Dan Reitzik, Chief Executive Officer of TerraZero, knows that Decentralized builds are the beginning for many enterprise companies, "Industry leaders are keen to explore their options. Financial literacy is the first step to smarter spending—and that's where TerraZero is innovating on the ways enterprises can engage. We are excited to see Fidelity International in the Metaverse, and will continue to broaden our products and services to help brands and enterprise transact with their customers in new ways in the future across the Metaverse."

Web3 technologies and the metaverse are fast emerging as the next frontier in innovative digital experiences. With the rapid growth of online communities and virtual platforms, metaverse experiences offer a unique opportunity to create immersive virtual environments to educate and communicate with people across the globe.

Emmanuelle Pecenicic, Head of Digital Propositions and, Asia Pacific ex-Japan, Fidelity International, comments: " With awareness and interest in the metaverse continuing to increase, The Fidelity International Campus provides access to practical financial knowledge to a wide audience, especially to younger generations who are highly engaged with Web3 technology. It represents a new frontier in financial education, providing a dynamic and engaging way for users to learn about finance in the digital age. By offering an interactive and entertaining environment, we aim to encourage more people to improve their financial literacy, and ultimately build better financial futures."

The Fidelity International Campus is located at coordinates -19,143 in the Decentraland Metaverse.

For those interested in learning more about TerraZero's products, services, and in-house studio, visit their website at terrazero.com or reach out directly at [email protected].

About TerraZero Technologies Inc.

TerraZero Technologies Inc. ("TerraZero") is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. The Company's Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise- level businesses, Metaverse platforms, and web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavors together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the Metaverse ecosystem. The Company's businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) Products; (2) Advisory & Strategy; (3) Studio; (4) Analytics Platform; and (5) Infrastructure. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit www.terrazero.com or contact [email protected]

