Fidelity Investments Achieves FinOps Foundation's Enterprise Certification

FinOps Foundation's enterprise training and certification program gains momentum as proliferation of FinOps practices soars

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The FinOps Foundation , a part of The Linux Foundation's non-profit technology consortium focused on advancing the people and practice of FinOps, announced that Fidelity Investments has achieved the FinOps Certified Enterprise certification, a level of advanced FinOps practices that contributes best practices for others and validates the work of the FinOps Foundation.

Collaboration between business, finance, and technology teams to get the most value out of every dollar spent in the public cloud is a key element to FinOps. FinOps Certified Enterprises are organizations that strive for continuous improvement with FinOps practices while meeting criteria involving training, knowledge sharing and other community contributions and collaboration.

"Seeing the FinOps Enterprise Certification and Training programs gain momentum validates the work and impact of the Foundation and our community," said J.R. Storment, FinOps Foundation Executive Director. "Participation in certifications strengthens the holistic practice of FinOps and we look forward to many more achieving the same level of excellence. Congratulations to Fidelity Investments on this accomplishment after years of hard work developing their FinOps programs and contributing to the wider community."

"FinOps remains one of the key pillars at Fidelity, ensuring that we optimize our cloud investment," said Jen Hays, SVP of Engineering Efficiency at Fidelity and FinOps Foundation Governing Board Chair. "Last year was explosive from a FinOps standpoint with huge growth. More training, more information, and best practices will help all companies get the most value out of every dollar spent in the cloud."

After participating in early meet-ups in 2018 and 2019, Fidelity joined the FinOps Foundation as a Premier Member in 2022. That same year, Fidelity was named "Outstanding FinOps Team" for its contributions to working groups and FinOps X conferences on topics such as KPI optimization best practices for Kubernetes workloads and FinOps intersection with sustainability. Recordings can be found on FinOps Foundation YouTube channel .

Most recently, Fidelity's Noel Crowley (Director, Cloud and Platform Engineering FinOps) and Zach Stitham (VP, FinOps - Fidelity Wealth) co-authored a Medium article on Fidelity's FinOps journey. "As an active member of the FinOps Foundation's Technical Advisory Council, I have gained a great deal of knowledge from the FinOps community over the last 4 years," said Crowley. "As FinOps remains a key priority for Fidelity, continued collaboration with other innovative and knowledgeable FinOps practitioners will further our goal of optimizing our cloud infrastructure."

