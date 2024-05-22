Fidelity Investments Canada Closes the Market

Toronto Stock Exchange

May 22, 2024, 16:47 ET

TORONTO, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Andrew Clee, Vice President, Product at Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (Fidelity) and his team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market and celebrate the launch of four new ETF series of: Fidelity Global Equity+ Fund (TSX: FGEP),  Fidelity Tactical High Income Fund (TSX: FTHI), Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund (TSX: FCEM), and Fidelity Global Equity+ Balanced Fund (TSX: FGEB).

Fidelity offers investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment products, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, to help them reach their financial and life goals. Our clients have entrusted us with $242 billion in assets under management (as at May 14, 2024).

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

