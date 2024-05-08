Fidelity National Financial Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.48

News provided by

Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

May 08, 2024, 16:56 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per common share. The dividend will be payable June 28, 2024, to stockholders of record as of June 14, 2024.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through its majority owned subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG). FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at www.fnf.com.

FNF-G

SOURCE Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Also from this source

FNF Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) ("FNF" or the "Company"), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real...

Fidelity National Financial Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) ("FNF"), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics